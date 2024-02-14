Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron Prediction, Live Streaming Details: Frenchman Aims to Avenge Dallas Open Semi-Final Loss

The last Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron match stunned many, which was at the semi-finals of the Dallas Open 2024. Giron won that match 6-1, 6-3, much to the upset of many. However, now they meet again at the Delray Beach Open 2024 second-round match.

Will Giron cause another upset? Or will Mannarino finally avenge his loss at the Dallas Open 2024? It will all be out in less than 12 hours.

The Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron match will take place on the hard courts of the Delray Beach Tennis Center. The match will take place at around 6 pm ET on Wednesday and it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Adrian Mannarino is still the fourth-seeded player entering into this tournament. Therefore, he got a ‘Bye’ and will directly play in the second round of the tournament. Mannarino has overall done pretty well in recent times in the tennis circuit. He reached the fourth round of the opening Majors this year, ranks 17 in the world, and has also defeated Ben Shelton who ranks one better than Mannarino. He is still in a pretty good rhythm but the devastating loss against Giron just a few days ago might play on his mind. That is the only thing that may affect his game.

Marcos Giron, on the other hand, may not have had his hand on the Dallas Open Trophy after Tommy Paul defeated him 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-3 in the final. But he has been doing exceptionally well in all the tournaments currently. After shocking Mannarino in the semi-final of the Dallas Open, Giron also blew away Emilio Nava 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the Delray Beach Open 2024, proving The SportsRush prediction correct this time. Giron ranks 52nd in the world in men’s singles ATP rankings.

Despite Giron’s current prowess and the terrific form he is in, The SportsRush’s Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron prediction is still in favor of the Frenchman. This is due to the odds favoring Mannarino in all aspects, including ranking, singles performances in career, experience, etc. Upsets do happen in every sport, but champion players also come back strong.

Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron – Whom does history support?

Before the Dallas Open semi-final clash, Adrian Mannarino vs Marcos Giron has happened only three times. Two of those times, it was Mannarino who won the battle. With Giron’s recent win, it makes it evenly 2-2 between them. They first met on 9th August 2014 at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Mannarino won 6-3, 7-5. Mannarino won again in October 2014 at the Champaign Challenger by 6-2, 6-3. Giron’s first win came at the Murray River Open, in Melbourne, where he won 6-3, 6-4.

The weather in Delray Beach, Florida promises to remain sunny overall, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees Celsius. No chance of rain, the wind speed is 18 km/h, and the humidity is at 60%. So, it’s fairly nice weather to play tennis. The match can be streamed live online on Tennis TV, the Tennis Channel for the American audiences, and on Sky Sports for UK fans. It promises to be a great match.