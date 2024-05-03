“19 Pounds, That’s Spaghetti!”: Jimmy Connors Has Blunt Take On Adrian Mannarino’s Eccentricity on ATP Tour

Adrian Mannarino is not one of the more well-known players on the tour. However, the Frenchman’s simplicity on the court is one of the major reasons behind him being successful in the recent past. Mannarino using a 19-pound string is one of the most eccentric characteristics of his game. When learned about the dimensions of the string tension, Jimmy Connors was left baffled.

On an episode of Advantage Connors, Brett Connors highlighted the mere 19-pound strings that Adrian Mannarino used. For the context of just how light Mannarino’s racket is, players usually use 40-65 pounds. Hence, it was pretty understandable why the eight-time Grand Slam champion was in disbelief. Reacting to the dimensions of the racket, Jimmy also stated that he wanted to witness the 35-year-old play in person.

Brett: “Adrian Mannarino, he doesn’t strike you as a big hitter. But like he has wins over a lot really big hitters… He’s probably playing some of his best tennis now in his mid-30s… Last year, at the 2023 Delray Open, he strung his racket at a hilarious 19 pounds.” Jimmy: “If he can control that, that’s pretty darn good… 19 pounds, that’s spaghetti… Next time he’s playing anywhere, I might have to go watch him play because that would be something to see.”

Back in the 1980s, the 35-pound strings that Jimmy Connors would use for his rackets were considered lighter than average. Mannarino’s 19 pounds is surreal to think about and definitely the lightest in the ATP tour.

Considering the injuries that Adrian has suffered on his elbow and wrist, it makes much more sense why he would prefer using light-stringed rackets to feel more comfortable.

What Racket Did Jimmy Connors Use?

Originally used by Billie Jean King, Jimmy Connors is responsible for the popularization of the T2000 Wilson racket. The same racket used by Connors was designed by Lacoste and was made up of stainless steel. While the racket’s 63 sq. inch size was similar to the other rackets in the market, the T2000 was unique for being almost 40 grams lighter.

Before Wilson stopped the production of this specific model in the 1980s, the American had already won three Grand Slams with the same.

Jimmy Connors would go on to win eight Grand Slams – the most by an American until Pete Sampras surpassed him – and also established himself as one of the tennis greats by winning 109 ATP-level titles.