Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Dallas Open 2024 Semi-Final

Marcos Giron of the US stunned top-seeded Frances Tiafoe to reach the semifinals of the Dallas Open 2024. While the tennis world must be still reeling from Tiafoe’s shock exit, the Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino semi-final clash is all set to get more exciting.

This will be the first of the two semi-finals of this year’s Dallas Open. It will be conducted at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University. Viewers can reach the venue via bus, tram, or cab and book their match tickets. The Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino live streaming will take place on Tennis Channel or TennisTV.

Despite Mannarino not playing one complete match so far, and Giron having a penchant for upsetting better players, The SportsRush still predicts the French star to win the Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino match in 3 sets. With a superior rank, far better Grand Slam performances, and better singles results than Giron, Mannarino is expected to beat Giron quite normally. However, an upset is ever too far off in tennis.

The weather in Dallas has been a bit drizzly and damp, but by 4-5 pm, it will be sunny. The temperature will be 19 degrees Celsius with 21 km/h wind speed and 54% humidity. The match should proceed just fine. The Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino odds are only just in favor of Mannarino at 1.92 vis-a-vis Giron at 1.95.

Marcos Giron’s journey till the semifinals has been fascinating. Who would’ve thought the 30-year-old American would shock the World No. 14 Frances Tiafoe with a dominating performance of 6-1, 6-4? Going into the match, no one gave Giron a chance.

He wasn’t even coming into this Dallas Open on the back of a strong performance since he was out of the Australian Open 2024 in the first round. But it was the World no. 67’s ability to upset higher-ranked players like Holger Rune and Roberto Carballes Baena in the past that gave him confidence.

Adrian Mannrino, on the flip side, was always one of the top contenders to win the contest. He may not have been as favored as the American players Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe. But Mannarino is the most favored non-American player to win the tournament. Mannarino is the 4th-seeded player after the aforementioned three American players and hence, started the tournament in the second round. He also ranks at 17, right after them as well.

Coming on the back of a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open 2024, after beating Ben Shelton, Mannarino was high on confidence. He lost to world no. 1 Novak Djokovic there to bow out of the tournament. However, that didn’t affect the Frenchman’s form since he showed his class against James Duckworth at the Dallas Open quarterfinals. Duckworth, who also caused a massive upset by defeating Chris Eubanks, was coming strong into this match. He lost the first set 6-1 before giving Mannarino a walkover. Mannarino also got a walkover in his second-round clash against Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino contest has happened thrice before. Two out of those three times, it was the French tennis star who got the better of his American opponent. They first met on 9th August 2014 at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Mannarino won 6-3, 7-5.

Two months later, the Marcos Giron vs Adrian Mannarino match took place at the Champaign Challenger again. This time Mannarino won 6-2, 6-3. Their latest encounter was also three years ago at the Murray River Open, in Melbourne. This time Giron won 6-3, 6-4.