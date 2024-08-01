Ben Shelton’s Washington Open 2024 On Gear Priced by Roger Federer and Co. at Impressive $360 in the Market

Ben Shelton has received a big boost in his young career by signing up for the Roger Federer-backed On, which started as a Swiss athleisure brand. On is banking on Shelton to differentiate itself in the American market amongst tennis enthusiasts. His gear at the Washington Open 2024 has not disappointed but rather gained a lot of attention.

Shelton is the biggest name playing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington this year in the men’s singles event. Despite his recent setback in Atlanta, he is still one of the favorites to win the title as well as bring in crowds to watch some entertaining tennis in the capital city.

When it comes to his shoes and outfit, Shelton pulled off a rather stylish look during his match against Radu Albot in the Round of 32. He wore a blue and white basketball-like shirt with a tinge of light red. Through Shelton, On seems to be paying a tribute to the United States flag in a way.

His shirt and shorts cost $80 each in the American market, which is available online as well as offline. One would think that to dress like Shelton, $160 is a bargain deal for a limited edition outfit. The Court shorts are made of recycled polyester with an elastic waist and a 5-inch inseam.

Shelton’s shirt is called Court-T. On the other hand, it is his On The Roger Pro 2 shoes that have attracted curiosity largely because Federer has been more hands-on in the making and development of variations and models, as compared to other products.

Earlier, the shoes were slammed for their lack of durability. But that problem has been addressed in the latest model and Shelton’s pair is specifically designed for hard-court tennis. The American youngster wore the same pair of shoes at the French Open, but those were only to be used for clay courts.

There is enough stock to see the difference in the variations and soles of these shoes, for customers to buy accordingly. The shoes cost $200. This could be perceived as being slightly on the higher side as compared to the likes of Nike and New Balance, also considering that Shelton isn’t that big a name as compared to Rafael Nadal or even Coco Gauff for that matter.

But if Shelton continues winning and improves his social media game further, $360 might be worth an investment for young male tennis players who might look up to him.

Shelton and Iga Swiatek hold the key for On’s fortunes in the US Open

On seems to be looking to focus more on quality rather than pricing, as they aim to dig deep into the American market. Last year, Federer and co. showed their seriousness towards the cause at the US Open by confirming that Shelton and Swiatek are their two biggest focuses as tennis remains their go-to sport.

And Shelton did not disappoint as he had a memorable run to the semifinals of the tournament, especially with his phone call celebration. On the other hand, Swiatek is more established and has been the best women’s player in the world for many years now.

At the US Open 2024, one can expect more on and off-court marketing and promotional collaborations between On and both those players. Federer knows that he can’t use his star power alone and rely on just one American, as he confirmed Zendaya as their global brand ambassador not too long ago.

So it seems On is on the right track to make it big in the States, in a market where pickleball and padel are also gaining ground at a rapid pace. These are interesting times in the American sports retail, fashion, and athleisure market for sure.