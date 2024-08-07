Paula Badosa’s Feet Photo Before the Washington Open Final Goes Viral, Wins Fans Hearts

Jul 6, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Paula Badosa (ESP) in attendance for boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) match against Andy Murray (GBR) on day four at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Spanish tennis player Paul Badosa recently grabbed headlines for making a comeback and winning the Washington Open 2024. However, what’s making fans love her even more is a picture from before the tournament final.

Badosa was dealing with a severe foot injury in the days leading up to the final, and now a picture has gone viral, that shows her feet completely bandaged, indicating the seriousness of her injuries. However, fans saw this as a testimony to her determination and will, and could not help but praise the Spaniard on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis Legend (@tennislegend)

Despite injuring her feet, the Spaniard decided to fight through and faced her opponent with a smile. Putting her fighting spirit on display, Badosa went on to win the first and third sets to beat the Czech player Marie Bouzkova and finally end a 2-year wait for a title.

The former world number 2 has been presented with a lot of challenges over the past 2 years but this time she decided to take the bull by the horns. Instead of backing out, she fought with injured feet and ultimately rose to victory, making fans proud.

Naturally, fans soon poured in with their appreciation for Paula, and with this victory, the Spaniard proved that she still has some fight left in her. In fact, the win over Bouzkova put Badosa back into the top 50 club adding 500 points to her bag. She took a giant leap of 22 places, to rank 40 from 62, in the women’s singles category.

Badosa reached her career-best ranking of world number 2 in the year 2022 but soon after, she started bowing out of important tournaments due to injuries. Moreover, 2023 proved to be challenging and full of injuries, prompting the CITI Open 2024 winner to skip the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open while also retiring from Wimbledon’s second round.

Following her absence from major events and inability to perform well in tournaments she participated in, Paula was out of the top 65. When she entered Wimbledon this year, she was ranked as low as 93 but managed to reach the fourth round before losing that to Donna Vekic.

However, the Spaniard found her redemption at the Washington Open where she was a wildcard entry and finally won a title after a long wait. She will next be seen at the Canadian Open, where she will start her campaign against the Danish tennis player Clara Tauson on August 7. Hopefully, things will go in her favor in Canada, as it can pave the way for Badosa to enter and perform well at the upcoming US Open, the last major of the year.