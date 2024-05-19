mobile app bar

Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy Purse and Payouts: The Miracle’ Reportedly Rakes in Solid Money with UFC Vegas 92 Victory over Brazilian Star

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy Purse and Payouts: The Miracle' Reportedly Rakes in Solid Money with UFC Vegas 92 Victory over Brazilian Star

Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy
Credits: Imago, Instagram

Edson Barboza’s signature body kicks couldn’t do enough to earn him a victory against Lerone ‘The Miracle’ Murphy at the UFC Vegas 92 main event. Although the Brazilian put up quite a bit of resistance, the judges ultimately awarded the fight to Murphy via unanimous decision. Fights like these do get fans on the edge of their seats, and we cannot blame anyone for being curious about the kind of purse the fighters might earn from such an event.

Barboza has been in the UFC since 2010 and has fought several promotion stars, including Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov. A report from ‘NY Fights’ estimated that the 38-year-old would top the list of UFC Vegas 92 fighters in terms of guaranteed fight purses. It also specified that the Brazilian made about $250k from his scrap against Murphy.

However, the UFC Vegas 92 main event being adjudged the ‘Fight of the Night’ added an extra $50k to Barboza’s earnings, bumping it to about $300k. Meanwhile, his English rival, ‘The Miracle’, is a comparatively newer face in the UFC, who is yet to climb the ranks in terms of payouts.

Hence, a few reports assumed Murphy made around $30k as his guaranteed fight purse. However, thanks to the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus, he will walk away with approximately $80k. Well, with Barboza and Murphy’s purse now public, how much did the other fighters at UFC Vegas 92 earn?

How much money did the other UFC Vegas 92 fighters make from their fights?

The UFC’s secretive nature regarding fighter payouts makes it difficult for outsiders to have a proper idea. However, some sources have estimated the earnings of a few other fighters featured at UFC Vegas 92.

The co-main eventer, Kallin Williams, took the second spot on the list of payouts. He would have made around $150k from his fight against Carlston Harris, but a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus boosted his earnings to around $200k, while his rival made about $50k.

On the other hand, Adrian Yanez made an estimated $66k, just like his last fight against Jonatha Martinez, while the final ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus was earned by Angela Hill, which boosted her estimated $150k fight purse to around $200k.

Well, even after earning post-fight bonuses, it won’t be wrong to say that the payouts of UFC fighters are critically low considering the enthralling action they provide to the fans.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these