Beyonce or Taylor Swift? Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka Choose Between the Two Great Pop Stars

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios recently featured in a viral Instagram video. The two tennis superstars were asked to pick between two pop stars, Taylor Swift and Beyonce. The video was posted by Hana Kuma, a media company started by Naomi Osaka. Both Osaka and Kyrgios picked Beyonce over Taylor Swift as their favorite.

Naomi Osaka was the first to be asked about her favorite between Beyonce and Taylor Swift. The Japanese superstar was quick to pick Beyonce. The 26-year-old further added that Don’t Break My Soul is her favorite song.

Osaka has admitted that she had also met the pop star during the tennis off season in 2020 and had a quality conversation with her. The multiple Grand Slam champion was even spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert in California in 2023.

Nick Kyrgios picked Beyonce over Taylor Swift too. The Aussie star admitted that he has listened to more songs of Beyonce than of Taylor Swift. Also, Kyrgios added that Halo was his favorite song by Beyonce. Kyrgios further added that he likes the Beyonce and Jay-Z collab song ’03 Bonnie as well.

While Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios picked Beyonce during their video with Hana Kuma, many fans remained divided between their choice. Now, Osaka will be aiming to have a good year on-court as she has announced her return on the tour. Meanwhile Nick Kyrgios is still out with an injury sustained in 2023 but should feature at some point in 2024.

Naomi Osaka is the founder of Hana Kuma

Naomi Osaka started her media company Hana Kuma in 2022. The Japanese superstar was helped by basketball legend LeBron James in founding the company. The 4-time Grand Slam champion admitted that she wants to start producing series, anime, and movies in the coming time with her company. She was quoted as saying back then in an interview –

“I honestly can’t say if I’ll personally be in anything right now. What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid. I always wanted to kind of see someone like me.”

Osaka has always been the one to have strong opinions as she led the Black Lives Matters movement in 2020. Now, fans are excited at the prospect of seeing more of Osaka in the coming years thanks to her company. ‘Hana Kuma’, which means a “flower bear” in Japanese is set to thrill fans. The company’s official Instagram account has over 16,000 followers.