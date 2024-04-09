Nick Kyrgios Surprisingly Snubs Thanasi Kokkinakis for Tommy Paul in One Major Aspect

Nick Kyrgios is known to be one of the friendliest players on the ATP Tour despite courting controversies. He often shares fun-filled moments with other players on social media. But Kyrgios, in a recent Instagram story, talked about his partying life with Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Thanasi Kokkinakis. Kyrgios claimed that it would be Paul rather than Kokkinakis or Tiafoe, who would be his ideal mate to take out for a wild party in Miami.

The expectations were high on Kokkinakis as they had known each other since childhood. Even as per Kyrgios’ Instagram feed, Kokkinakis regularly spends time with him. The pairing has been a hit amongst fans across the world.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the Australian Open 2022 doubles title and qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals in the same year. They also captured the title at Atlanta and reached the semifinals of the Miami Masters.

But Kyrgios described Paul as one of his best friends, and they share a common passion for basketball. He has appreciated the American whenever he has performed well on the tennis court. Kyrgios talked about Paul being underrated for his court skills.

Paul’s friendship with Kyrgios has grown on the courts and developed while spending time during the off-season. While both get along well with each other, their girlfriends, too, share a close bond with one another.

Costeen Hatzi-Paige Lorenze’s friendship grows through Nick Kyrgios and Tommy Paul

Costeen Hatzi and Paige Lorenze have been bonding with each other for the past two years. Hatzi has been in a relationship with Kyrgios since late 2021. Meanwhile, Lorenze and Paul have been together since 2022.

Lorenze understands the importance of fashion in the sport, just like her friend Hatzi. She shows her love and care for Hatzi on social media, and they both encourage each other from time to time.

Hatzi and Lorenze were pictured during an event for the beauty brand Bondi Sands at the Australian Open this year. They also got to spend time on the sets of the Netflix series ‘Break Point’. Even though they get to spend less time due to constant travelling, they hope to collaborate together on social media.