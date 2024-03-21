5 Women’s Singles US Open Champions Who Have Never Won the Miami Open Apart from Maria Sharapova

The Miami Open is set to begin and the fans are excited to see their favorite stars in action. Serena Williams is the record title holder in Miami as the American superstar had won the title eight times. However, over the years, not all the women’s stars have won the Miami Open title such as Maria Sharapova.

Advertisement

The Russian star could not win the title despite making it to the final five times and lost to different opponent every time. Some tennis stars have won US Open title but surprisingly fell short perhaps in faster conditions at the Miami Open. Here is a list of five US Open champions to have never won the Miami Open.

1. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka won the US Open title in 2018 and followed it up with a title win in 2020. The Japanese-American star was the talk of the town after she burst onto the tennis scene in 2018. However, despite her great form at the US Open, Osaka failed to win the Miami Open. Osaka did make the finals in 2022 but was defeated in straight sets by Iga Swiatek.

Advertisement

2. Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world with her out-of-the-blue run at the US Open in 2021. The young Brit started off as a qualifier before going on to win the final to win her maiden Grand Slam. However, the British star has been unable to continue her good form and suffered from injuries. With age on her side, the young star still has time to claim a title in Miami.

3. Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber won the US Open title for the first time in her career in 2016. The former World No.1 defeated Czech star Karolina Pliskova 6–3, 4–6, 6–4 to win the Grand Slam title in New York. However, Kerber has so far failed to win the Miami Open title.

4. Justin Henin

Henin won her first US Open title in 2003 before following it up with another win in 2007. The Belgian star won both the matches in straight sets. However, Henin failed to win the Miami Open over the course of her career. The Belgian faced Serena Williams in the 2007 final and ended up losing the match in three sets.

5. Samantha Stosur

Samantha Stosur defeated Serena Williams in the US Open final in 2011. The Aussie star dominated the American legend to win the match in straight sets. However, Stosur could not carry her US Open form into Miami. The Aussie retired from professional tennis, having never won the Miami Open in her career.