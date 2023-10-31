“Bigger Than Anything”: Novak Djokovic Reveals What He Covets More Than Grand Slams

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after match point against Ben Shelton of the United States (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is still on top of the tennis world. The world number 1 is competing at the highest level and winning Grand Slams. The Serbian added three more Grand Slams to his illustrious career in 2023 and sits at the top of all time major winners with 24. Although Novak Djokovic loves to win Grand Slams, he recently admitted that there is something else in his life more important that that. The Serbian is at the twilight of his career but has hinted at playing on for a few more years.

Djokovic has admitted that he is adjusting his schedule according to the Grand Slams and concentrating just on the majors at this stage of his career.

Djokovic names something more important to him than Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a 16 year long career in professional tennis and won almost all accolades possible. The 37 year-old has admitted that enjoys playing with the younger generation and he gets motivated by the challenges that they possess.

The Serbian has been targeting just Grand Slam tournaments and has worked hard to compete in them. Djokovic withdrawing from the Asian swing to rest after his US Open win was a perfect example of the Serbian resting his body for major tournaments.

Although, Novak Djokovic is still very much looking for victories in tennis, the Serbian has admitted that he has something in his life more important than Grand Slams. Djokovic has admitted that spending time with his family is more important to him than winning Grand Slams. The Serbian further added that he adjusts his schedule so he can spend more time with his family and children. The 37 year-old admitted that the rewards of spending time with family is bigger than anything else.

“Personally, as a father, I have learned that spending more time with children really, you know, grants you with incredible satisfaction and beautiful emotions and things that you carry for a long time that define fatherhood and parenthood in a way. You know, just spending as much as possible quality time with my children. I’ve got to spend more time with my family, and that was a beautiful thing. You know, because the rewards that you get in the relationship is something that is bigger than anything.”

Djokovic will aim to end his season with a flourish with the ATP Finals and Davis Cup. The Serbian has always mentioned the pride he feels donning the national colors and will try to win a silverware for his country.

Novak Djokovic excited for the 2024 season

Djokovic’s schedule is a sign of his focus on winning the Grand Slam. In 2024, the Serbian is again expected to skip some tournaments and focus on Grand Slams. The 36 year-old will be defending three Grand Slam titles in 2024.

Moreover 2024 is an Olympics, year a competition that the Serbian has never won. Although winning Grand Slams has been his main priority, the Djokovic will surely aim to win the Olympics gold medal to complete his set of trophies in tennis.