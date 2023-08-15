Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal Once Teamed Up for Doubles and Were Humbled by Canadian Duo at Rogers Cup

September 13, 2010; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB), left, and Rafael Nadal (ESP), right, pose for a photo after the men’s singles final of the 2010 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the then number 1 and 2 ranked players in the world respectively teamed up for the only time in their careers to play a doubles match at Rogers Cup back in 2010. At the time, Nadal had won eight Grand Slams and was at the peak of his career while Djokovic was regularly competing for titles as well. Obviously, the fans were delighted to see the two best players in the world team up and play against the Canadian duo of Vasek Pospisil and Milos Raonic but this much awaited contest ended in disappointment as Nadal and Djokovic were beaten by the Canadians in round 1.

This was the first time in 34 years that the top two men’s world rankings players teamed up to play doubles. The American duo Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe were the last to do it, and to good value as well, as they reached a quarterfinal and a final in their two partnerships together while the first round exit of Nadal and Djokovic led to the duo never teaming up again.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal dream team fails

Nadal and Djokovic had discussed the possibility to pair up for a tournament in 2009, but an injury to Nadal meant the plans were delayed. In 2010, a few weeks before the Rogers Cup, Djokovic called Nadal and reminded him of the idea and Spaniard was happy to participate.

Both the players were said to be excited for the match and Novak Djokovic admitted that it was great to be a part of a historic match.

Novak Djokovic said, “It will be amazing to be a part of a historic game like this. This has never happened before in 30-35 years. I am sure the fans will be excited too!”

Rafael Nadal mentioned about using this game as a preparation for the individual season ahead but also mentioned how great it would be to play with a ‘great friend’.

“I think it will be a great preparation for the individual season ahead,” said Nadal.” We have been planning this for a while now and it’s great to play with Novak with whom I share a great relationship.”

The duo did win the first set 7-5 but the Canadians came back in the second set, winning it 6-3 and forcing a 10-point match tie-break. Nadal and Djokovic trailed 8-2 in the crucial tie-break, but rallied to win six of the next seven points, saving three match points. Serving at 9-8, Pospisil and Raonic held their nerve and their serve to bring an end to the top two ranked players’ run in the first round.

Nadal faced Djokovic again a month later in the US Open final and won his ninth Grand Slam by beating the Serb in four sets.

When Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe teamed up

In 1976, Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe teamed up multiple times to compete in doubles tournament. The then two best ranked men’s players in the world had a fruitful partnership as they reached a quarter final and a final while playing together. Connors and Ashe had a fierce rivalry in the 70’s with both players constantly vying for the top spot in men’s sport.

Although it is amazing for the fans, the teaming up of two best singles players in the world for doubles hardly ever works out well for the players. It will be interesting to see if Nadal and Djokovic would pair up again for a doubles game as both the players enter the twilight of their careers.