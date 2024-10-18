Who is Andrew Castle, The Man Who Called Rafael Nadal a ‘Loser’ at 6 Kings Slam?

Andrew Castle is someone every hardcore tennis fan in the world would remember. A constant presence at Wimbledon, the British broadcaster has been a familiar figure to tennis enthusiasts for many years. However, the 60-year-old has come under the microscope following a slip of the tongue after a 6 Kings Slam exhibition game, which has infuriated Nadal and tennis fans in general.

Following Rafael Nadal’s defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal of the exhibition tournament in Riyadh, the British broadcaster labeled the retiring legend a ‘loser’. While questioning the two players in the post-match presentation, Castle asked Alcaraz if he could first speak to the ‘loser.’ However, Alcaraz was quick to object and asked the former British player to ‘not talk like that.’

Realizing his mistake, Castle quickly changed his stance, saying there was no loser there. Rafa, for his part, took it in good spirits, jokingly stating that being called a loser was better than being called ‘older.’

Andrew Castle: “Mind if I start with the loser” Carlos Alcaraz: “Don’t talk like that, don’t talk like that” Rafael Nadal: “Better than the other” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r2iY6uuqMw — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) October 18, 2024

However, Castle reminded Nadal of his loss multiple times during the interview, repeatedly bringing it up in his questions, something that did not sit well with his fans.

It’s unfair to view the defeat as a serious loss, given the tournament was an exhibition match. Additionally, Rafa was up against one of the best players in the world, Alcaraz, who was the overwhelming favorite in the clash.

Besides, fans watching from the stands or on their televisions worldwide were simply grateful to see their legend in action. This is something that won’t happen again after next month’s Davis Cup, which will be Nadal’s final tournament in his professional career.

Not a Nadal fan but that was rude! Give a legend due respect! That twat shouldn’t be allowed to host any ceremonies! Btw, Nadal said “better than the older” not other! — RodeoRambler 24 (@RodeoRambler) October 18, 2024

Castle is a permanent embarrassment within tennis commentary and interviews. He is so inept. We must all dread what is going to roll out of his mouth each time he draws breath. Better to keep your mouth closed & let people think you are a fool than to open it & remove all doubt! — Madhatter (@Madhatt52725711) October 18, 2024

How rude of him to say that to Nadal. Should learn tact before he starts conducting interviews… — Anti Marie (@antimariiee) October 18, 2024

Who is Andrew Castle?

Castle, a former British No.1 tennis player, has achieved the highest ranking of 80 in his singles career. He has not won any ATP singles title in his career but earned $342,928 in prize money before retiring in 1992. He enjoyed more success in doubles, winning a total of three career titles.

After bidding adieu to the sport, Castle started working as a TV presenter and broadcaster, covering major sporting events and shows for different channels. He also participated in the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2008.

As far as tennis is concerned, Castle has been a mainstay at Wimbledon, regularly seen on their commentating team. Additionally, he has been a part of the US Open broadcasting team.

However, it’s important to note that this isn’t the first time the 60-year-old has found himself in hot water. He caused quite a stir online after appearing to sympathize with Novak Djokovic following his loss in the 2023 Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. During the match, a frustrated Djokovic smashed his racket against the net post after losing a game in the final set.

Defending his action, Castle commented, “It’s understandable how upset Djokovic would be. He has just lost his serve in the fifth set.” However, supporters were not pleased with the statement, feeling that Castle was justifying Djokovic’s actions instead of criticizing him.

However, fans are understandably more upset with his latest action. With the emotion of Nadal’s impending retirement high on supporters’ minds, his choice of words in the post-match presentation did not sit well with many. It will be interesting to see how Castle handles the backlash from this latest incident.