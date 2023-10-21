How Rafael Nadal is Not ‘Salty’ in His Recent Comments on Novak Djokovic

Sep 9, 2013; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP), right, and Novak Djokovic (SRB) pose with their trophies after the men’s singles final on day fifteen of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal recently opened up about the GOAT debate and mentioned that Novak Djokovic deserves that title since he has won more tournaments than him. However, the Spaniard did mention that Djokovic would have perhaps been frustrated if he did not overtake him in the Grand Slam titles race as Nadal has missed out on many of them due to injuries. Nadal even admitted that he did not expect Djokovic to win three Grand Slams in 2023.

Nadal’s comments have not gone down well in the Serbian’s camp and tennis fans are giving their opinion on the controversy. Novak Djokovic was quick to slam Rafael Nadal and mentioned that he did not agree with his biggest rival’s claims. The Serbian further added that their relationship is only professional respect and they do not know each other personally.

Is Rafael Nadal a soft target for fans and media?

In today’s world, for sportspersons, their image and communication off-court is as critical as their performances on court. Nadal, who frequently does his interviews in Spanish, can often be misinterpreted by foreign media publications. This gap in translation can result in a game of ‘Chinese whispers’ in the media and the Spaniard becomes an easy target often.

Rafael Nadal did acknowledge Novak Djokovic’s incredible performances in recent years and congratulated him for breaking records in a fine 2023 season. The Spaniard claimed that he doesn’t live in illusions and so isn’t envious of Djokovic achieving more than him.

Secondly, the remark about not expecting Djokovic to win three Grand Slams in a year seems to be misunderstood by many. Only Djokovic (in 2011, 2015, 2021, 2023) and Roger Federer i(in 2004, 2006, 2007) have accomplished this feat. It is indeed a rare achievement in tennis, which Nadal himself could achieve only once, that too back in 2010. This is why Nadal isn’t completely wrong in having earlier felt that Djokovic could win 3 Grand Slams again, that too at the age of 36.

Lastly, the assumption that Nadal does not praise Djokovic on social media out of jealousy is a false story. The Spaniard leads a hectic life trying to recover from injury, spend time with his family as well as has business and his academy commitments. Nadal did put up a congratulatory message for Djokovic after his Australian Open 2023 victory.

Rafael Nadal having to clarify his stance is not new for him. The Spaniard’s comments about Roger Federer in 2012 caused controversy about a potential rift between him. Since then, Nadal has tried to be more careful with his words.

When Federer admitted to not knowing Nadal well

Roger Federer recently admitted in an interview with ATP Tour Podcast that he doesn’t know Rafael Nadal well outside the court and referred to him as a ‘tiger in a cage’. However, Nadal had earlier claimed that Federer is his only ATP Tour friend with whom he is still in touch. It is worth noticing that the Federer and Nadal friendship blossomed towards the latter stages of their careers.

Perhaps, it has got to do with Rafael Nadal being extremely intense and competitive on the court and in the locker room. While outside of the game, he is someone who is private and likes to spend more time with his team and family.