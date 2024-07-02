mobile app bar

Billie Jean King Comes Up With Heartwarming Post to Show Excitement for Wimbledon 2024

Tanmay Roy
Published

Billie Jean King Comes Up With Heartwarming Post To Show Excitement For Wimbledon 2024

Image Credits: Billie Jean King Instagram official account

Wimbledon is one tournament where former players and champions make their presence felt in some capacity each other. The atmosphere is tantalising in London at this time of the year. American legend Billie Jean King knows the feeling perhaps better than any other person and she had a heartwarming tweet to write for celebrating the start of the 2024 edition.

Billie Jean King took to X and posted a picture she took with the legion of ball girls at Wimbledon. It was also a way to appreciate their efforts behind the scenes to make the tournament a success each year.

“The Wimbledon grounds crew works so hard to make sure all the courts are in top-notch shape for the players. So fun to spend some time with them!”

Since the last 62 years, BJK has been involved with Wimbledon often as a broadcaster, spectator or as a businesswoman. She was one of the chairman’s special guests at The Championships last year as well.

Billie Jean King has played a big role in shaping the present of women’s tennis at Wimbledon. Others like Serena Williams followed BJK’s suit to fight for the rights of women’s players with the WTA as well as Wimbledon’s organisers for pay parity.

Billie Jean King Led by Example to Make Wimbledon What It Is Today

Billie Jean King’s fight for equality wasn’t just a single-day fight. It was years in the making, something that peaked with the Battle of the Sexes.

The Battle of the Sexes was a tennis match that took place on 20th June 1973, in the Astrodome, Houston, between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Surprising everyone, BJK won that match against Riggs.

Things changed after that, and Billie Jean King spearheaded the movement. It also helped that BJK won an incredible 20 titles at Wimbledon in her distinguished careeer.

Before any other tournament, Wimbledon became the frontrunner in pay equity, for women’s and men’s tennis players. The singles winners in men’s and women’s at Wimbledon started getting paid the same amount. Soon enough, every other tournament followed suit.

Wimbledon and especially, women’s players, will forever be grateful to BJK for gracing its courts as a player and then as a social activist. This year, BJK will be a part of BBC’s Wimbledon commentary team alongside the likes of Martina Navratilova, Pat Cash, Nick Kyrgios, John McEnroe and Tim Henman.

