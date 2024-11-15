Billionaire Heiress Emma Navarro Names Three Things That Make Her Smile the Most Sans Money

As Emma Navarro skips the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup due to injuries, her 2024 season has come to an end. Following the conclusion of the Asian Swing, Navarro made her way home and is enjoying her off-season. In her downtime, Navarro has been far more active on social media, with one particular post going viral for all the right reasons.

Her latest Instagram activity involved uploading a series of photos and clips, along with revealing the three things that brought a smile to the 23-year-old’s face.

From what her caption on the post suggests, the combination of her family, dog, and tennis gets her in a good mood. The daughter of the billionaire businessman Ben Navarro wrote, “family + + = ”

Users have been flooding the comment section with heart emojis, gushing over her dog Marti and the baby picture in the last slide of the post.

Many fans also shared their well-wishes for the World No.8, expressing excitement and support for the upcoming 2025 season. They will also be thrilled to learn that the New York native will be participating in an exhibition tournament in a few weeks.

Navarro to face compatriot Pegula in the Garden Cup

The iconic Madison Square Garden is hosting an exhibition tournament titled “Garden Cup”. In an effort to draw a large audience, the organizers have arranged for three American players to be part of this event. Emma Navarro will join Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton (who plays against Carlos Alcaraz) to entertain fans on 4th December.

Adam Thier, the former VP at MSG Sports, called this event a “celebration of the sport.” In an interview with New York Tennis Magazine, he said,

“It’s truly thrilling to bring professional tennis back to New York City and MSG, especially with a lineup that includes some of the sport’s brightest stars… Ben Shelton’s energy and charisma are unmatched, and Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro represent a strong American presence following amazing runs at the US Open.”

Navarro’s selection in the event is a testament to her growing popularity. It’s great to see her getting rewarded after the conclusion of a successful 2024 season – winning her first WTA title, deep runs in majors, and reaching a career-high of World No.8.