Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan Net Worth as Duo’s Group Sessions at Netflix Slam 2024 Sold Out

The Netflix Slam 2024 has been hyped up to be one of the most entertaining events of the year. Apart from seeing some of the biggest names in the sport going up against each other, interested tennis enthusiasts have a golden opportunity to enjoy training sessions with the athletes. However, as the event approaches, group clinics with the most successful doubles pairing of all time – Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan – have been sold out too.

While the individual training sessions with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were priced at $150,000 per person, group clinics with the Bryan brothers were much more reasonably priced at $1,000 per person.

Net Worth and Career Earnings of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan

Mike Bryan Bob Bryan Total Net Worth $8,000,000 $10,000,000 $18,000,000 Career Earnings $16,767,452 $15,931,631 $32,699,083 Grand Slams (Men’s Doubles) 18 16 Grand Slams (Mixed Doubles) 4 7 ATP Tour Titles 123 116

Are the Bryan brothers playing the Netflix Slam 2024?

While the Carlos Alcaraz-Rafael Nadal tie is the showstopper of the Netflix Slam 2024, there are numerous other stars also participating. Before the all-American quartet of Sam Querrey, John Isner, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe go up in the Aces Challenge, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan will be playing a mixed doubles bout on March 3rd at 2:00 PM ET.

The Bryan brothers, who won 16 career Grand Slams and 119 Tour titles as a pair, will square off against each other in the mixed doubles bout. While Mike is teaming up with Eugenie Bouchard, Bob will share the court with Asia Muhammad.

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan’s celebration

While the Bryan brothers were known for the success they witnessed on the court, they also became popular for their iconic ‘Chest Bump’ celebration. The duo would simultaneously jump and bump their chests after winning points. With both tennis players being around the same height, it would be quite entertaining to see them bump chests perfectly. The Chest Bump became so admired that tennis fans from around the world would often try imitating the celebration.