Who is Playing in the ATX Open 2024? Prize Money Breakdown of WTA 250 Event Revealed

The ATX Open is a WTA tournament, part of the WTA 250 Tour that takes place in Austin, Texas. It started last year in the Texas capital and it usually starts around the end of February to the beginning of March. Eleven outdoor hard courts at the Westwood Country Club host this WTA 250 event. Formentera Partners and Helmerich & Payne act as the tournament’s sponsors. Therefore, let’s dive into ‘Who is Playing in the ATX Open 2024?’

Advertisement

This year, the tournament will run from February 27-March 5 2024 at the aforementioned venue. The defending champion is Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, who won the inaugural edition against Varvara Gracheva by 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Although fairly new, this WTA Tour is already garnering some momentum after several players have added their names to the list. The question, ‘Who is Playing in the ATX Open 2024?’ finally has a few answers. Here are some FAQs –

Advertisement

Who is playing in the ATX Open 2024?

The list of players playing in the ATX Open 2024 as per their seeds is Victoria Azarenka, Anhelina Kalinina, Sloane Stephens, Danielle Collins (who is yet to retire), Lucia Bronzetti, Elina Avanesyan, Diane Parry, and Wang Xiyu. They form the topmost seeded players from 1-8.

Victoria Kasintseva and Katie Volynets are wildcard entries into the WTA Tour. Caty McNally and Anastasija Sevastova will also be playing in the ATX Open via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system. This forms a wide range of players from across the world – 4 from the USA, and one each from Andorra, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, France, China, Italy, and Latvia.

What is the ATX Open 2024 prize money?

The ATX Open 2024 prize money is $259,303. It is further divided into the following manner:

Position Prize Money Points Winner $35,250 250 Runner up $20,830 163 Semi-finalist $11,610 98 Quarter-finalist $6,608 54 Round of 16 $4,040 30 Round of 32 $2,890 1

Where to watch ATX Open 2024?

The ATX Open 2024 will stream live on the Tennis Channel, where the US audience can catch the tournament. It will also be live online on Tennis TV.

How much are the tickets for the ATX Open 2024?

The price of tickets for the ATX Open starts from $28 for the first-round matches and goes to $99 for the final. There are full-series packages as well which start from $7735 – $880 and go to $1484, depending on the seating position. The basic seating packages are the most moderate rate, and then it rises to Premium and VIP. The president box costs $14,000.

Advertisement

Who is the owner of the ATX Open?

Bryan Sheffield, founder of the DropShot Tournament Series, is the owner of the ATX Open. He organizes and promotes the tournament.