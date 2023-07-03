Who Is Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle?

American tennis player Taylor Fritz has been making steady progress on the men’s tour lately. Entering the Wimbledon Championships 2023, the 25-year-old is America’s top ranked player and the World No. 9. But apart from his exploits on the court, Fritz is also dating a social media influencer named Morgan Riddle.

very active on Instagram, Riddle has 150K followers and often uploads posts from around the globe as she accompanies Fritz on the ATP Tour. She was also featured on Netflix’s Break Point as the series chronicled Taylor Fritz’s journey in the sport of tennis.

Where Did Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle Meet?

The pair meet each other on a celebrity dating app named Raya, where single tennis players feature heavily according to Riddle. The two began dating in 2020 and have been going strong since.

A well-known TikTok star and a social media personality, Morgan was born on July 31, 1997. Her content, which now features tennis fairly heavily, has attracted a lot of new eyes to the sport according to her boyfriend Taylor.

Morgan has been accompanying Taylor on the Tour regularly and has been catching the headlines too besides her boyfriends splendid quality of tennis. Be it down in Melbourne or in London, she does what it takes to be besides her young man.

A good couple of years

Fritz has been playing some amazing tennis over the past 12 months. He announced himself as a serious threat on Tour when he beat Rafael Nadal to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in 2022.

In doing so, he became the first American player to win the title ever since Andre Agassi in 2001. He later went on to win the Tokyo Open against compatriot Frances Tiafoe.

For the first time, he had qualified for the ATP Finals, finishing the year as the World No. 8, being his career best ranking. In 2023, Taylor won his first title at the Delray Beach Open.

Following a fairly disappointing campaign at Roland Garros, where he made the headlines for the animosity between him and the French crowd, Fritz will be looking to fare better on the grass Major.

It will be interesting to see how her performs in London, giving the fact he has registered his best performance in a Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Championships 2022, reaching the quarterfinals before bowing out to Rafael Nadal in an epic five set match.

He will be competing against Germany’s Yannick Hangman in the opening round. His girlfriend, Morgan Riddle will be in his box and it will be a good sight to see her cheering him on.