Taylor Fritz Brings Up Morgan Riddle to Hilariously Troll ESPN for Social Media Blunder

Taylor Fritz may have just made history on the tennis court, but he’s also proving he’s got some serious humor off it. After ESPN gave him a well-deserved shoutout for becoming the first American man since Andre Agassi in 2003 to reach the second week of all four majors in a single year, Fritz had a playful bone to pick with the sports network.

In what was supposedly a light-hearted tweet that quickly gained traction, Fritz observed that ESPN followed his girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram but not him.

love the shoutout from @espn but you follow my gf and not me on insta so we have beef https://t.co/4auPYmwnsA — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) August 31, 2024

It’s not every day you see a top athlete poking fun at one of the biggest sports networks in the world, but Fritz’s sense of humor is nothing new to those who follow him.

Known for keeping things real and relatable, Fritz’s tweet was a hit amongst fans and they quickly flooded the comments section.



Fritz’s girlfriend Riddle is an American social media influencer and content creator who’s been dating Fritz for some time now. The couple has been in the public eye as she often shares glimpses of their life together on her pages, which likely explains ESPN’s social media choice.

We’ll have to wait and see if ESPN responds—or if they finally give Fritz that follow. Either way, Fritz’s achievements on the court speak for themselves, and his off-court antics are just another reason fans love him.

The Fritz-Agassi comparisons intensify in the 2024 season

In 2003, Andre Agassi was a tennis God, dominating the Tour and solidifying his place in tennis history. Even after crossing his 30s, the American legend won the Australian Open that year. He was also the World No.1 for many weeks.

Apart from his Australian Open victory, Agassi made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open, the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the semifinals of the US Open.

Fritz’s 2024 season has drawn parallels to that iconic year and ESPN’s comparison, while accurate, does not tell the whole story.

Fritz is yet to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam in his career. His best performances this year were quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He made it to the Round of 16 at the French Open. But if he manages to win the US Open, this comparison would be of greater value.

When it comes to his own career and if he is compared to other American men’s players, Fritz has had a very good 2024 season. His ability to consistently reach the second week of every major this year is no small feat, especially in an era filled with such tough competition.

Fritz’s powerful baseline game, combined with his mental toughness, is proving to be a winning formula. His win over his third-round opponent wasn’t just about advancing in the tournament; it was about staking his claim as the No. 1 American men’s player.

In any case, many are rooting for a big win from an American in the final Grand Slam of the year. Fritz, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Brandon Nakashima are all still in the running, and the American dream is still alive.

Fritz is next set to take on US Open 2022 finalist Casper Ruud in the Round of 16, a match which is set to test him and could determine how ready he is to win the title.