Days After Taylor Fritz & Morgan Riddle Try Novak Djokovic’s Drink Sila, American Registers Career’s Biggest Win Against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Taylor Fritz has been taking big strides at the Australian Open 2024. The American is enjoying his best-ever start to the season as he has made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time. However, Novak Djokovic could have a hand in Taylor Fritz’s incredible run of form.

Recently, a video has gone viral of Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle drinking the Sila sports drink, which was launched by Novak Djokovic. The Serbian launched the ‘SILA by Novak Djokovic’ in collaboration with Waterdrop, on 14th January. The sports drink is used by Novak Djokovic himself during matches and is perfect for athletes. The drink does not include any sugar or caffeine and is available in various flavors.

In the video, Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend tried the drink before the American’s match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Fritz admitted that he was using it during his games, however, this was the first time Morgan was trying it. The couple were engaged in banter as Riddle suggested she will become like Djokovic if she drinks it, Fritz replied with a sarcastic ‘sure’. After drinking it, Riddle suggested it tasted a lot like regular grape juice.

Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic set for Australian Open quarter-final

Taylor Fritz is set to face off against Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The American star has an abysmal record against the Serbian superstar, having lost all eight matches against Djokovic. However, the 26-year-old will be full of confidence going into the game, thanks to his brilliant display against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Taylor Fritz produced one of the best performances of his career, to knock out the Greek in four sets. However, taking on Novak Djokovic will be a different ball game all together.

Novak Djokovic looks at his imperious best again at the Australian Open. The Serbian star is chasing a record chasing 11th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open as he continues to break records. In the round of 16, Djokovic breezed past Adrian Mannarino serving him two bagels.

Djokovic won the match 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 , while completing dominating the Frenchman. The quarter final clash between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic could prove to be a thriller with both players in great form.