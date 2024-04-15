Stefanos Tsitsipas Barcelona Open 2024 Potential Road to the Final: Carlos Alcaraz Withdrawal Could Result In Greek Winning 2 Titles In 1 Week

Stefanos Tsitsipas was having a horrific 2024 season before the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Prior to the ATP 1000 tournament, Tsitsipas had a subpar 11-6 YTD. However, the Greek put up a terrific display to defeat Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner, and Casper Ruud to lift his third title in Monaco.

With hopes to capitalize on the form he’s been in, Tsitsipas will be confident to win his second title in 2 weeks by emerging victorious at the Barcelona Open 2024.

Being the 5th seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas receives a first-round bye. The 25-year-old’s campaign in Spain will begin with a contest against the winner of the Pavel Kotov vs Sebastian Ofner encounter. Expected to breeze into the third round, Tsitsipas could be up against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

After potentially defeating his first top 10-seeded player of ATP 500 tournament, Stefanos could then square off against Fabian Marozsan – a relatively easier matchup – in the quarterfinals. A win in that match for the Greek star could set up a semi-final clash between him and Australian No.1, Alex De Minaur. However, it is also important to note that 12-time Barcelona Open winner Rafael Nadal could also make a Cinderella run to the final four stages of the tournament if he manages to remain 100 percent fit.

Had Carlos Alcaraz not withdrawn from the tournament, the Spaniard would’ve been more than likely the player to emerge victorious out of the top half of the draw. However, the youngster’s absence from the tournament could allow Tsitsipas to reach the finals.

And should Stefanos Tsitsipas make the final, a rematch of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 finals is on the cards against Casper Ruud. Although Ruud is a tremendous player on clay, having beaten him already would give Tsitsipas a massive psychological advantage in that situation.

This is what Stefanos Tsitsipas’ path to the finals looks like:

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Pavel Kotov

Third Round – Lorenzo Musetti

Quarter-Final – Fabian Marozsan

Semi-Final – Alex de Minaur

Final – Casper Ruud