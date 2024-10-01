Boris Becker Contradicts Himself With Surprising Act Involving One of His Children Amid Marrying Lilian Monteiro

Boris Becker has married for the third time recently, but the post-wedding drama revolved around who did not receive an invitation to the ceremony. Only two of his four children were present, and his only daughter, Anna Ermakova, was not there on his big day.

His elder sons Noah and Elias were present to witness Becker marrying the 34-year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro in Portofino this month. However, his daughter Anna, and the youngest son, Amadeus, were missing from the ceremony.

Notably, the 56-year-old former star issued a public appreciation for his daughter last year when she participated in the German dance reality show ‘Let’s Dance in 2023.’ After receiving massive votes from the viewers and perfect scores from the judges, Anna emerged as the winner. Becker then recorded a video message to express how proud he was of his daughter.

“You’ve already conquered the hearts of the Germans. You’ve taken them by storm. Your talent, your discipline, your performance and more – your personality, are amazing. And I couldn’t be prouder,” Becker said in the video.

Only a year later, he didn’t invite the daughter he was ‘proud’ of to his wedding, where other family members were present. This adds to the list of instances of Becker’s troubled past.

Becker’s controversial past

Over the years, Becker has been involved in numerous controversies. In 2022, the UK deported Becker to Germany after his conviction for failing to declare assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

His personal life troubles have also gained him unwanted media attention. While his first wife Barbara Feltus was pregnant, he reportedly had a one-night stand with a waitress at a restaurant, following which his daughter Anna was born.

In 2009, he married Dutch model ‘Lilly’ Kerssenberg, but the couple separated in 2018. Lilly later leveled allegations against Becker for reportedly withholding alimony and not paying for their son Amadeus’s care.