“Superhero in Town”: Jannik Sinner Gets Thunderous Reception at 80,000-Strong Stadium, Leaves Fans With Goosebumps

Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner (ITA) reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On a well-deserved break, Jannik Sinner attended Italian soccer club AC Milan’s UEFA Champions League match at the iconic San Siro. The capacity crowd at the 80,000+ seater stadium venerated the tennis player before the game, chanting his name. The World No.4 deserves adulation after leading his nation to the Davis Cup after over four decades.

Advertisement

AC Milan took on German club Borussia Dortmund in Europe’s premier intracontinental tournament. Before the clash, Sinner walked out on the pitch and the huge crowd cheered him on in unison. Co-ordinated chants of ‘Jannik Jannik, Sinner Sinner’ rang across the stadium.

Fans on social media reacted to Sinner receiving a thundering tribute from one of Europe’s most hard-to-please fanbases.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1729589329150759068?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans said he deserved the love and called him a hero.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Big1ofTennis/status/1729599599432577221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/archieoreilly_/status/1729595931027243047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/harryngcabsy071/status/1729625904555733403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DudeYves/status/1729759883090608274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/santanscript/status/1729589890373869600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Yoyasanhut/status/1729599233324380315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Comment

byu/Jezjez07 from discussion

intennis

One fan said this is a welcome change for Sinner after a leading Italian daily had slammed him for skipping the Davis Cup.

Comment

byu/Jezjez07 from discussion

intennis

A video of Sinner celebrating after AC Milan scored a goal was also posted online.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1729607104187470310?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan mentioned that Novak Djokovic is also a fan of the club.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlexMuccini/status/1729651830978756921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sinner would surely be thrilled to have received such a welcome from his favourite club. He would, however, have hoped for a better result. Unfortunately, AC Milan lost 1-3 after Dortmund scored two second-half goals.

Jannik Sinner is an avid AC Milan fan like Novak Djokovic

AC Milan is the favourite club of two of the best tennis players in the world. Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are both ardent supporters of the Milan-based team. The former visited the club’s training grounds in December 2021, getting clicked with the players and also procuring a custom jersey. A few months later, he wished for his favourite team to win the league (via Football Italia). AC Milan fulfilled his wish, lifting the 2021-22 Serie A trophy a few weeks after his statement.

A tennis fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared images of Sinner posing with another custom t-shirt. It also posted a photo of the player writing ‘Forza Milan’ on a camera lens after winning a tennis match. After yesterday’s match against Dortmund, Sinner also shared his gratitude on X. He thanked the club for inviting and honoring him alongside a photo of him with AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Djokovic is a vocal AC Milan fan, saying his family has supported the team for generations (via TalkSport). The Serb stated soccer is his second love after tennis and has often attended events and matches. He presented the 2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin award and was also seen in the stands for a domestic game before the ATP Finals.

He watched Turin-based club and AC Milan’s direct rivals Juventus in Serie A action. The team’s players also picked him as the favourite to win the ATP Finals, which he did. Maybe Sinner and Djokovic will sometime get together to watch AC Milan play!