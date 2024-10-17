Boris Becker Surprises Fans Over Views on 6 Kings Slams’ Broadcasting

The 6 Kings Slam is one of the highly anticipated exhibition tournaments of the year due to the participation of the big names. However, it faced a massive amount of criticism on Day 1 itself. Surprisingly, Boris Becker came to the event’s defense, sharing his excitement for the same reasons tennis enthusiasts were complaining about.

The tennis community expressed their dissatisfaction with the organizers choosing a never-seen-like-before camera angle. The majority of the fans also claimed that the broadcasting style made it extremely difficult to enjoy the matches.

However, Becker had a different opinion than others. He cut the organizers some slack by claiming that the camera angle gave a new viewing experience.

“What about the camera angle… Feel like I am watching from space ! So i guess it’s not really my eyes,” Becker wrote.

The former World No.1 also believed that the event in Riyadh was a sign of progress for the sport.

“Look, I am a believer in opening new markets for tennis since it’s a global sport ! @RiyadhSeason gave 6 kings an opportunity to showcase their ability in a relatively new territory for tennis. Nothing wrong whatsoever!”

What about the camera angle…

Feel like I am watching from space !

So i guess it’s not really my eyes

Look , i am a believer in opening new markets for tennis since it’s a global sport ! @RiyadhSeason gave 6 kings an

opportunity to showcase their ability in a… — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) October 16, 2024

Becker has been a huge advocate for the tournament, constantly promoting the same through his social media activities. He was quite active on X during the Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner semifinal, which the Italian eventually won. Considering that he’s already quite hyped for the Rafael Nadal-Carlos Alcaraz bout, fans could expect Becker to be glued to his television for the second match of Day 2.

Becker is excited for the all-Spanish contest between Nadal & Alcaraz

Boris Becker was among the first esteemed individuals from the tennis community to express his excitement for the semifinal clash between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

After Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune in the quarterfinal, Becker felt that the all-Spanish semifinal was the “best tennis news” of the day.

The best tennis news of today https://t.co/fl9grsQtfy — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) October 16, 2024

The six-time Grand Slam winner reiterated himself after Alcaraz’s post-match interview concluded on Wednesday.

The interview from @AndrewCastle63 with @carlosalcaraz after the match and @neymarjr joining in was the highlight for me personally!

Can’t wait for tomorrow watching ( probably) the last singles match with @RafaelNadal playing @carlosalcaraz @RiyadhSeason — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) October 16, 2024

It will be an emotional night for both players. Following his recent retirement announcement, the majority of the tennis world will be supporting Nadal. However, the 21-year-old prodigy is heavily favored to win the contest.