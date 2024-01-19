Andre Agassi Reminds Fans of His 90s Rockstar Mullet Look As He Trolls Himself in Hilarious, New Uber Eats Commercial: WATCH

While he may sport a bald head today, Andre Agassi was the ultimate rockstar of tennis in the 1990s. Not only was he a great tennis player, winning major tournaments, but he was also an immediate fan favorite for his style, his charisma, and most importantly his mullet. Throughout his career, Agassi was loved by fans for his mullet.

Keeping that in mind, Agassi agreed to do an Uber Eats commercial, where the legend takes a dig at his lost hairstyle. His long, flowing brown hair, with a headband of multiple colors is long gone now. But Agassi doesn’t mind poking fun at his bald head while seeing a mullet everywhere around him in the ad.

The ad was for Uber Eats Australia and New Zealand, where, interestingly enough, mullets are back in trend. Agassi is in Melbourne right now, closely observing the Australian Open in Rod Laver Arena.

The ad creatively starts by showing the advantages of having an Uber One membership. A notification regarding the transfer of $42.05 in Agassi’s account pops up on his phone, making the 53-year-old happy. It was in the middle of a tennis match. He soon looks around and sees everyone sporting a mullet, and his happiness turns somber very quickly.

“Huh! The savings I get with an Uber One membership don’t disappoint. You know it is disappointing. Not having a mullet and mullets are back,” said Agassi in the ad for Uber Eats.

Even the dog in the ad had a mullet. It ends with a kid handing him something for his neck. In 1995, as he started balding, Agassi shaved his head and let go of his ‘Image is everything’ mantra. He has been bald ever since.

Andre Agassi makes his presence felt at the 2024 Australian Open

Agassi was most impressed by 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard beat Richard Gasquet in the first round. Alcaraz brought all the spotlight upon him after beating Djokovic at the Wimbledon finals last year, and he earned some words of compliment from the American legend in an interview with Eurosport.

“He’s remarkable. You turn on the TV, if you looked at him, you’d have no idea if he was winning or losing because he just is who he is and he looks happy to be out there. He looks thrilled. He’s so explosive, and he’s so dynamic, and has everything you could ever ask for from a skill perspective, and then you add his mental clarity, his passion for the game,” said Agassi.

He also expressed his immense joy and pleasure to meet Alcaraz. He was seen hugging the Wimbledon champion.

In another hilarious video going viral, which Agassi also shared on his Instagram, Novak Djokovic joked about how Agassi’s presence made him lose three sets in a row. However, it was all in good humor and the 24-time Grand Slam winner paid tribute to his former coach.

In the end, Agassi, who has been married to tennis legend Steffi Graf for 22 years now, showed that the love between them is still as fresh as the day they fell in love. In one of his posts, he is seen kissing Graf’s poster as she holds up a trophy.