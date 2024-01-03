Rafael Nadal Comeback Win Makes Australian Open Recall Spaniard’s Evergreen Winner Against Roger Federer: WATCH

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) prior to their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The tennis world is largely excited about Rafael Nadal’s participation at the Australian Open 2024. The excitement levels have surely increased after Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem in his comeback match on Tuesday. The Grand Slam’s social media pages had their own way of congratulating Nadal for the win by combining it with their countdown post of the day.

Advertisement

The Australian Open posted a video of a rally between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s Australian Open final match from 2017. This video generated a lot of interest among tennis fans as many believe that the Spaniard would return to that level of tennis this year.

Rafael Nadal was down 2 sets to 1 but was primed to make it 4-1 in the 4th set when the 2-time Australian Open champion produced one of the best shots of his career. Nadal was chasing a Federer backhand and managed to hit it across the court and away from the baseline to leave the fans stunned. The Spaniard managed to win the fourth set and take the final into a deciding fifth set.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1nLgTySu4L/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This shot by Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the best shots of all-time. The Australian Open final in 2017 was one for the ages where both Federer and Nadal gave it their all despite going past their peaks. However, it was the Swiss maestro who came out as the winner eventually.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer head-to-head record at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had one of the most iconic sporting rivalries ever. The duo faced off on a number of occasions at the biggest stage to thrill crowds. Nadal enjoyed a better head-to-head against Federer throughout his career and led 24-16. However, Federer did manage to win seven of the last eight meetings between the duo.

At the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal has dominated Roger Federer overall. The Spaniard has won all his matches against the Swiss maestro except the final in 2017. Roger Federer defeated Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch the title in a thrilling 2017 final. Before that, the 22-time Grand Slam champion had beaten Federer in the semi-finals in 2014 and 2012. Nadal also defeated Federer in the 2009 Australian Open final to win the title in Melbourne.