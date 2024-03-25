Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula: Who is Actually Richer Between The American Billionaire Heiresses?

Two of the best women’s singles players from the USA are heirs to billion-dollar fortunes. Here is an Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula financial comparison to see who is richer and who will inherit a bigger bounty ahead of their Miami Open 2024 clash.

Navarro’s career prize money tally is $1,300,560 USD, apart from what she will bag at the Miami Open 2024. She counts Fila and Yonex as her sponsors for apparel and equipment, respectively. She is also backed by Credit One Bank, owned by her father Ben. Overall, the personal estimated Emma Navarro net worth is around $1 million.

Her father Ben Navarro is a billionaire banker with many investments in sports. He founded the Sherman Financial Group in 1998 and owns Credit One Bank and Beemok Hospitality Collection. Navarro owns the WTA 500 Charleston Open and also holds the rights to the Cincinnati Open.

He was also among the bidders for NFL side Carolina Panthers. He has a net worth of over $3 billion which Emma and her three siblings will inherit.

Fast-rising youngster Navarro won her first WTA Tour title at the Hobart International 2024. She is currently World No.20 at the age of 22 and is primed to climb higher.

Pegula, meanwhile, is a veteran on the tour, recently turning 30. With $12,943,391 in career prize money, her estimated net worth is $12 million (Tennis365). The World No.5’s father, Terry Pegula, owns the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres after making his money in the oil and gas industry. Currently, he is worth approximately $7 billion. His five children, including Jessica, are heirs to his fortune.

The Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula battle could swing either way on the court. However, the latter is a clear winner when it comes to wealth. Pegula’s personal net worth is much higher since she turned pro in 2009, 13 years before Navarro.

The Pegula family’s net worth is also much more than the Navarro family and hence, Jessica will likely inherit a larger sum than Emma. The Pegula mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, where Jessica also lives with her husband Taylor Gahagen, is reportedly worth $2.8 million (The Sun).

Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula at the Miami Open 2024

After a shock early exit at Indian Wells 2024, Pegula dusted herself off and looks in good touch at the Miami Open 2024. She got past Lin Zhu and Leylah Fernandez in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Navarro, meanwhile, achieved her best WTA 1000 result at Indian Wells, reaching the quarter-finals. At the Miami Open, she defeated Storm Hunter in the second round before bagging a big win against Jasmine Paolini.

Hence, the duo will face off in an Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula fourth-round clash at the Miami Open 2024. The fixture is scheduled for Monday, January 25, at 7:00 pm local time (ET).

Pegula is chasing her third WTA 1000 title while Navarro is looking to improve upon her best finish. The winner of this match will face either Iga Swiatek or Ekaterina Alexandrova.