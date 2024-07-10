mobile app bar

British Media Veteran Takes Dig at BBC After Calling Novak Djokovic ‘Monumental D**k’

Advait Jajodia
Published

British Media Veteran Takes Dig at BBC After Calling Novak Djokovic ‘Monumental D***’

Images Credits: Morgan – Official Twitter account, Djokovic – Djokovic – Jayne Kamin Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has been the hottest topic of discussion during the Wimbledon 2024 in the last couple of days. Initially, Djokovic was receiving the spotlight for allegedly faking details of his knee surgery. Further into the tournament, fans also criticized the Serb for having a fairly easy path to the finals.

Now, Djokovic is being questioned by many on social media and in traditional media outlets for his outburst on Centre Court, calling out disrespectful fans. Remarkably, the 7-time Wimbledon champion is in no mood to be targeted unfairly and talk about that controversy anymore. This is why he walked off in between of an interview with BBC.

However, Piers Morgan had a strange way to defend the 24-time Grand Slam winner on social media. It seems as if he called Djokovic a “monumental d***” sarcastically, probably to get more attention from the superstar and his passionate fanbase on X.

The English media personality demanded the tennis world to treat the legend with more respect. Shedding light on the media scrutiny, Morgan went on to openly offer the World No.2 a chance for an interview.

He took a direct dig at BBC by promising that he will treat Djokovic way better.

However, Morgan has probably got a bit too far in abusing Djokovic in the tweet. So his fans are not buying it that he was being sarcastic and is genuine in his praise. It does not help that Morgan has been one of his biggest critics over the years.

Unfortunately for Morgan, it is safe to assume that Djokovic will not even be considering the offer because of their turbulent equation over the years.

Morgan Has Spoken Out Against Djokovic on Many Occasions

The veteran British broadcaster has been ripping apart Djokovic on several occasions in recent years. In 2021, during the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic had an on-court outburst.

During the bronze medal contest against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, the then-World No.1 launched and smashed his tennis rackets during the loss.

Morgan was among the many to call him for the same, dubbing Djokovic a “spoiled brat”.

Morgan was also extremely vocal about Djokovic’s stand against the COVID-19 vaccine.

In recent times, Morgan mended his relations with Nick Kyrgios, who is in turn, now a good friend of Djokovic’s. Perhaps the Brit would have to take the Australian’s help to get that much-elusive interview with Djokovic before Wimbledon 2024 ends.

However, even that could take time as after the BBC walkout, he made it to the semifinals and is now 6 sets away from becoming an 8-time men’s singles champion at Wimbledon. This would be an all-time record which he would share with his once archrival, Roger Federer.

