“You Are a Terrible Person!”: Piers Morgan Ripped by Tennis Fans for Novak Djokovic Question to Nick Kyrgios

Piers Morgan’s recent interview with Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios was quite comprehensive as the British media veteran covered a lot of topics. However, during the conversation, when Morgan asked Kyrgios about his assessment of Novak Djokovic and the Serb’s supposed obsession with being liked, riled up many tennis fans.

In the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan referred to Kyrgios’ old statement of Djokovic having had a “sick obsession” of being popular among fans and crowds. This is because the former World No.1 has always had to combat this perception that he is not as liked as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios thinks Novak Djokovic’s ‘sick obsession’ with being liked has changed – and that he now “embraces being the villain.” https://t.co/ySns8FJb1y@NickKyrgios | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/eDeokSAbqw — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 1, 2024

Fans quickly took to social media to express their disdain over the comments made by Piers Morgan, recalling the TV anchor’s past criticisms of Novak Djokovic. Morgan, known for his strong and sometimes bullish, opinions, has previously put down the Serbian star on many occasions, particularly over his stance on COVID-19 vaccines.

In May 2024 as well, he revisited the topic by defending the Australian government for having the right to deny Djokovic a visa if he didn’t comply to the rules. Morgan’s searing words about Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated sparked outrage. These past comments explain why Morgan has yet to secure a one-on-one interview with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Many have called Piers Morgan a ‘terrible person’ who has deliberately spread hatred in the tennis world by using Novak Djokovic’s name for his own personal gains.

Piers, you’ve made your venomous feelings about Novak Djokovic clear for the past 2 years (without ever having met him or knowing anything real about him beyond not getting the Covid vaccine), so please refrain from the ongoing and unjust digs. Kyrgios knows he’s a principled man — AmeliaS (@AmethystShining) July 1, 2024

Find a new beat.. I hope Novak never grants you an interview.. You’ve done nothing but spew vitriol and hatred towards him over the years. — Ovie (@Ovieroghene) July 1, 2024

You’re a terrible person, Piers. Only villain here is you. Walk off the stage again and keep going far away. — Christian (@ItsMeCree_) July 2, 2024

I used to really like you but been on YouTube for like 5mins and I realise that you are a terrible human being. — Nuel (@OlodunE13395) July 1, 2024

Nick Kyrgios answered all those questions in a poised manner. Although Piers Morgan expressed his shock at Kyrgios picking Djokovic over both Federer and Nadal, Kyrgios was adamant in justifying his thoughts and did so articulately.

Nick Kyrgios Full of Praise for Novak Djokovic

When asked about where he would place Novak Djokovic in the pantheon of tennis legends, Kyrgios didn’t hesitate to call him the ‘GOAT’a gain, highlighting Djokovic’s incredible achievements and resilience. This is despite the fact that the Serb is kind of an ‘anti-hero’ who polarises opinions as a player.

Nick Kyrgios feels that Novak Djokovic is not the ‘perfect’ role model for many like a great player is considered to be and having that imperfection is what impresses the Australian about the man who beat him at the Wimbledon 2022 final.

“He’s a bit of an anti-hero in the tennis world. I reckon he has listened to this, because now he doesn’t care… he’s okay with being a villain, they poke the bear, he turns around and ends up playing amazing,” Kyrgios stated.

In fact, contrary to media perception, Kyrgios finds Djokovic extremely humble and down to earth for the successful player and person that he is, who has not taken his stardom for granted.

“He can do anything he wants. Novak’s one of the most genuine guys on tour. His passion and drive sometimes get misunderstood, but he’s truly a good person,” Kyrgios concluded.

Kyrgios’ responses reveal the brotherly bond he shares with Djokovic and from being the Serb’s staunch enemy, he is his go-to person on the ATP Tour today.