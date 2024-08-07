Carlos Alcaraz Achieves What Rafael Nadal Failed to in 12 Years Despite Losing Olympics Final

Carlos Alcaraz’s Olympic final against Novak Djokovic drew an impressive 3.5 million viewers on Eurosport in Spain. This is a viewership record for any Olympic tennis match in the last 12 years.

Despite Nadal’s gold medal win in 2008 and his memorable matches in 2016, such numbers indicate that Alcaraz’s presence has revitalized tennis in Spain even as Nadal’s career winds down.

The Djokovic-Alcaraz tennis final at the Paris Games had a record audience in Spain 3.56 million TV viewers, the largest Olympic audience in the country since London 2012

Alcaraz is a name that every sports fan in the world knows by now. Followed by his first ever Grand Slam win in 2022, his popularity has just been on the rise and it doesn’t seem to be coming to a stop. So, it comes as no surprise that other than shattering tennis records, he is setting records in other places too.

Now that the Federer, Nadal and Djokovic era is winding up, it will be exciting to see who will take their places. We are yet to see the Italian, Jannik Sinner win a Slam in 2024 after his Australian Open win. But he is the World No.1 still and a big contender to win Majors, making him Alcaraz’s biggest rival at the moment.

Alcaraz’s growing influence in Spanish tennis

Meanwhile, Alcaraz’s partnership with Nadal in doubles, along with his Wimbledon win, significantly contributed to the surge in interest during the Olympics.

So, is Alcaraz now Spain’s top sportsperson? His recent achievements suggest he might be. He is continuing to captivate fans and carry the torch that has been handed down by Nadal, for Spanish tennis.

Fan reactions to the match were overwhelmingly positive as they celebrated Alcaraz’s talent and potential to be the future face of the sport in Spain. Social media pages were flooded with admirations for both the players. Some of the comments read;



Alcaraz’s rise is timely, ensuring the sport’s popularity in Spain remains strong. His impressive viewership numbers and growing fanbase showcase his impact on the sport. It potentially positioned him as Spain’s leading athlete and a fan favorite.