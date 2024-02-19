How Much Money Has Taylor Fritz Made In His Tennis Career?

Jan 14, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts against Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina in the first round of the men s singles. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Fritz is one of the modern-day American tennis stars. The 27-year-old has won six titles in his career so far, but is yet to win a Grand Slam title. The American won the Indian Wells Masters in 2022, which is the biggest title of his career so far. The answer to the question how much money has Taylor Fritz made so far is $14,732,983, just in prize money earnings. Apart from being a star on-court, Fritz is sought after off-court too with various brands signing deals with the American.

Besides ‘How much money has Taylor Fritz made?’, here are some other questions that are frequently asked about Fritz’s earnings.

1. What is the Taylor Fritz net worth as of 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor Fritz has a net worth of $3 million, although some reports also claim that the figure is above $5 million USD. The American star has impressed with his performances so far in his career and has been sought after in the brand market as well. The 27-year-old has a mega deal with Nike, which contribute towards his net worth.

2. Is Taylor Fritz’s family rich?

Taylor Fritz was born into a tennis family. Taylor’s father, Henry Fritz, was a former professional tennis player himself. Taylor’s mother was a professional tennis player as well, who was in the Top 10. So, it is fair to assume that Taylor Fritz was born in a rich family.

3. How much has Taylor Fritz won in prize money?

Taylor Fritz has won $14,732,983 in prize money so far, including $651,625 so far in 2024. The American has won six titles in his career so far, with his biggest win of his career coming at the Indian Wells in 2022. However, Fritz is yet to win a Grand Slam title, with his best finish being quarter finalist in the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

4. What is the Morgan Riddle net worth?

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are dating since 2020. The celebrity couple are often spotted travelling together for matches. Riddle is a TikTok influencer and posts content about the life of being a tennis star. Morgan Riddle has a net worth of $2.5 million and is also a fashion model, who recently signed a deal with Wilson too.

5. Where does Taylor Fritz stay?

Taylor Fritz was born in Rancho Santa Fe, California and he still stays there. Rancho Santa Fe is a rich neighborhood in California and Fritz has been staying there all his life.