Serena Williams Recreates Andre Agassi-Inspired 2004 US Open Look While Watching Jannik Sinner Match

American tennis legend Serena Williams made her return to the US Open on the afternoon of Saturday, August 31. But this time as a spectator and not as a player. However, despite not being in action on the court, the former World No.1 made heads turn with her look in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Recreating her iconic denim look from the 2004 US Open, Serena donned a white denim tennis skirt with belt detail and paired it with a white top layered with a blue denim jacket. This was a homage to her 2004 US Open Nike denim kit which was in turn, inspired by Andre Agassi’s US Open 1990 look.

The Queen is back in Queens pic.twitter.com/aPWM4I5nsM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2024

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took the tennis world by storm when she entered the Flushing Meadows wearing a denim skirt at the 2004 US Open. Serena paired it with different tops – while on one occasion, it was a blue denim jacket, on others it was a brown tank top with beads on the border or a black full sleeves top with her name on the back.

Serena Williams wearing her custom made denim skirt, studded top and a jacket with her name at the US Open in 2004 pic.twitter.com/Eri1FbyUHb — popculture (@notgwendalupe) September 26, 2023

In the ‘Life in Looks’ interview with Vogue, Serena recalled how she got the sportswear brand to create this one of her top 3 favorite looks. She also added that the fabric of her skirt was light and comfortable despite being made of jean cloth.

“I think of all the outfits I wore, and they say, ‘What was your favorite?’ This is always top 3. “I remember telling Nike, ‘I’m switching to you guys from Puma, I wanted more pizzazz.’ And I loved what Andre wore when he wore the jean shorts. I wanted to wear a jean skirt! “So, we designed this great jean skirt. It was a jean fabric but it was very light because it needed to be able to play and perform,” said Serena while speaking about the fit.

Agassi was the first player in tennis history to bring denims on the tennis court as in 1990, he paired with Nike to do so. While recalling his prominent vogue from the past, Agassi said that it was the most comfortable clothing he had ever worn while playing.

The shoes, the shirts, the hair, the game. All iconic. Andre Agassi builds his perfect…@AndreAgassi pic.twitter.com/jhIngUjHJJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 23, 2024

It’s been 20 years since Serena rocked that look at the US Open and though the campaign didn’t go her way, her outfit is still remembered by people. She had lost to Jennifer Capriati in the quarterfinals after having won the first set initially. It was a controversial match since some bad calls at crucial stages of the match reduced Serena’s chances of winning it.

Though the American legend is not retired, she has not left the tennis world completely. Serena makes sure to appear at important tournaments and matches and Saturday was one such day. She was spotted enjoying her time at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and vibed while watching players like Jannik Sinner and Tommy Paul play on the sixth day of the slam.

Serena Williams out here vibing in Ashe! pic.twitter.com/QDT0r0AKlF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2024

In fact, Serena enjoyed herself so much that she missed out on watching her former rival and good friend, Caroline Wozniacki’s third round match which happened simultaneously when Sinner was playing. Serena got a special mention from Wozniacki, who jokingly claimed that she was to text Serena about ignoring her at Flushing Meadows.