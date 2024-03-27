Nick Kyrgios Blames Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi For Ending Incredible 12-Year Personal Streak

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has always been known as the ‘Bad Boy of Tennis’, a reputation he isn’t quite fond about. However, this little sobriquet didn’t befall him out of nowhere. It was no chance coincidence. Kyrgios has provided enough evidence to show his ‘bad’ side in court, and apparently, for the last 12 years, his dating life hasn’t been much different. Kyrgios has had a slew of girlfriends before settling on his current one, Costeen Hatzi. And by the looks of it, she is here to stay in his life.

Nick Kyrgios hilariously said in his Instagram story on Tuesday that Costeen Hatzi is responsible for him shaving off his beard after 12 long years. Kyrgios was known for having a trimmed, neat look as a youngster when he first played on to the ATP Tour in 2014. However, he developed a moustache and beard later and the look remained.

Now though, Nick Kyrgios has a Arabic-style look without the moustache and a light beard on the side.

Kyrgios recently shared another Instagram story of his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in a reddish-pink dress. She is posing for the camera in that stunning dress, and Kyrgios seems to be head-over-heels in that picture.

“Sheesh,” wrote Kyrgios, and followed it up with 15 love-eyed emojis.

Kyrgios is clearly in love with Hatzi, and that is a huge development from where his past relationships were. He was once in a relationship with Ajla Tomljanovic, a Croatian-Australian tennis player. His previous relationship with Chiara Passari got so toxic, that the police had to intervene and make it stop. Kyrgios even faced a ‘common assault’ charge from Passari after that.

One of his other lesser-known relationships was with fellow tennis player, Anna Kalinskaya. Several pictures and media reports have shown them holding hands and spotted them together a few years ago. However, as per a live session with Kalinskaya, it did not end well. She even called Kyrgios ‘not a good person’. Kyrgios, however, hasn’t said anything on the matter. Kygios even got involved physically with his fans on multiple occasions, before meeting Hatzi.

Now, after those bits-and-pieces relationships, that may remain an aberration in his life, Kyrgios has found true comfort, peace, and love with Hatzi. Costeen Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer, who didn’t care much about tennis before she met him. They met at her home decor business, where Kyrgios had gone to buy a mirror. In no time, a mirror purchase turned into a full-blown relationship. Today, many fans even believe that the two are an engaged couple.

Kyrgios’ looks have also evolved over the years. It might also be representative of his evolution as a dating adult and as a human being. From his short, spunky hairstyle to now having a more gentlemanly look with stubble, his looks define his growth. And Costeen Hatzi’s role in that has been instrumental.