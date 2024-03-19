Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal Feature in 6 Big Finals Daniil Medvedev Has Lost Ft. Indian Wells 2024

Daniil Medvedev might just be the unluckiest player in modern-day tennis. Just this year, he played 3 major tennis tournaments and reached the finals of two of them i.e. the Australian Open and the Indian Wells. Unfortunately, he won in neither of them.

The other tournament was the Dubai Tennis Championships, where Medvedev finished in the semi-finals. Time and again, the Russian star tennis player has reached the finals of major tennis tournaments but lost. Of all of them, here are 6 such tournaments in his career where Medvedev lost to either Carlos Alcaraz or Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic twice on hard courts, which are the World No.4’s specialty.

Carlos Alcaraz was too strong for Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells 2024

Daniil Medvedev has never won the Indian Wells title in his career so far. He came close a few times, and this time around it seemed like it may have been his. However, he once again fell victim to his young rival from Spain, Carlos Alcaraz.

The first set was a tough one, which eventually Alcaraz won 7-6 (7-5) in tiebreaker. By the second set, Alcaraz completely owned Medvedev and beat him 6-1. It was yet another heartbreaking loss for the Russian world no. 4.

Medvedev lost to Alcaraz in 2023 Indian Wells final too

The loss this year was just extra bitter for Medvedev since it was coming on the back of his last year’s loss. That too was against the same opponent, Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz won the 2023 Indian Wells against Medvedev, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. If this year Medvedev was even slightly close in the first set, last year Alcaraz was at a different level altogether. He didn’t even let Medvedev reach anywhere near his game.

Daniil Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 US Open final

The only Grand Slam Medvedev won was the 2021 US Open. Therefore, expectations were generally higher when he played the US Open final next, which was in 2023. But his opponent was Novak Djokovic, who was just having a stellar year at age 36.

Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, taking revenge against the Russian, who beat him at the same stage and Grand Slam in 2021. Even if Medvedev came close to levelling the proceedings in the second set, Djokovic didn’t let him win that.

Djokovic has denied Medvedev Grand Slams before his maiden win

Before Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam title in US Open 2021, he had another opportunity at the Australian Open that same year. In fact, the AO remains a massive void in Medvedev’s career, having lost the finals three times now.

It all started with the 2021 edition, where Novak Djokovic beat him in straight sets in the final. Medvedev lost 5-7, 2-6, 2-6 in the final. If he was any closer to 6 points in the first set, the next two sets, he completely fell apart against a formidable opponent.

In Australian Open 2022, Daniil Medvedev was once again denied victory, this time by Rafael Nadal

If Alcaraz and Djokovic weren’t enough, Daniil Medvedev has also lost Grand Slam finals to another legend of the game, Rafael Nadal. At the 2022 AO, Medvedev was back for the second consecutive year to try and win his 2nd Grand Slam. This was one of those games, where Nadal made a comeback from extreme crutches of defeat.

Midway into the game, Medvedev was winning the match by 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 4-2. It looked like Medvedev was winning the match in straight sets. From there, Nadal won the third set 6-4 and then went on to win the remaining two sets 6-4, 7-5. Nadal deprived Medvedev, of what was a sure-shot title victory for him.

The US Open 2019 final against Nadal is where the streak of bad luck for Medvedev began

Daniil Medvedev was just 23 years old when he reached the final of the US Open 2019. It was his first shot at a major Grand Slam title win, but his opponent was Rafael Nadal. After losing the first two sets 5-7, 3-6, Medvedev fought well to pull himself back into the game. He won the next two sets 7-5, 6-4, and the stage was set for an epic 5th set decider.

Medvedev is renowned for his epic 5-setter finishes, often scoring a win in the final set. However, on that occasion, it was not to be. The Russian star lost 4-6 in the final set, and Nadal won his 4th and final US Open title.