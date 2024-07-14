Carlos Alcaraz Caught on Camera With Hilarious Request for Novak Djokovic Before Wimbledon 2024 Final: WATCH

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net before the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Facing Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon final is a worry for many players. But not Carlos Alcaraz, who went into the match very relaxed As the two players prepared to step onto Centre Court, Alcaraz showed his humble and honest side that shows that he is cut from a different cloth.

The Spaniard comically asked Djokovic to go ahead of him, admitting that he was still unfamiliar with some of the rules and protocols at Wimbledon. This candid admission not only brought a smile to Djokovic’s face but also resulted in a shared laugh between the two, showcasing a rare moment of sportsmanship in a rivalry that fans are eagerly celebrating.

“I don’t know what the rules are” A fun moment between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic before they arrive on Centre Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/POitHm4Xd0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024



This light-hearted interaction between Alcaraz and Djokovic quickly became a talking point on social media. As the match progressed, the initial sportsmanship gave way to intense competition on the court.

Alcaraz’s powerful groundstrokes and relentless energy proved to be too much for the experienced and the tactically sharp Djokovic on the day. The now 4-time Grand Slam champion won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 for his 2nd Wimbledon title.

The youngster’s skill and gameplay stunned Djokovic and his fans even as the veteran tried his best to put up a brave fight in some moments, especially in the third set.

However, in their post-match interviews, both the players were full of praise for each other, ending the tournament in style. There was no bad blood between Djokovic and Alcaraz even though the Serb was naturally disappointed at the way he played on the big occasion. Alcaraz had a special mention for Djokovic’s team, which helped him recover from a knee injury in less than 4 weeks to play at the Wimbledon 2024 and believes that he has a long way to go still, before being a champion like him.