Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner in Major Popularity Metric After First Round of Beijing Open 2024

The Beijing Open 2024 is having trouble filling its stands despite having several exciting draws. Even with this attendance issue, Carlos Alcaraz has proven to be the most popular personality at the ATP 500 tournament by attracting the biggest crowd on day 2 of the tournament.

The Beijing Open has historically had an issue in filling their stands. During the 2019 edition of the event, Andy Murray voiced his dissatisfaction with the same.

In the current edition, none of the big names – Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev, or Andrey Rublev have been rewarded to play at the main court – the Diamond Court. Saving this privilege for the Chinese players, the organizers have made a critical error as the Shang Juncheng-Yunchaokete Bu encounter had virtually no spectators.

Morning from Beijing, where nobody showed up so far to watch Shang vs. Bu, a match between two of the four Chinese players to ever make the ATP top 100. Both players coming from the best week of their careers and sitting on a career high ranking… pic.twitter.com/bLFbN69R2v — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 27, 2024

Later in the day, Alcaraz managed to attract the biggest crowd of the day as he stepped foot on the Lotus Court for his battle against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Biggest crowd of the day for Carlos Alcaraz (still not packed). He is not playing on Centre Court (Diamond), though. Carlitos, Osaka, Medvedev, Rublev all playing on the second biggest court today. A good ticket. pic.twitter.com/tY9e99a4oi — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 27, 2024

In the popularity battle, Alcaraz also managed to defeat Jannik Sinner. Despite playing his opening-round encounter against Nicolas Jarry on the Diamond Court, the Italian failed to draw a crowd as big as his rival.

World No.1 in Beijing Watch Jannik Sinner vs Nicolas Jarry live now –>> https://t.co/hOHmv2wMlX#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/5gAj9Wp48l — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 26, 2024

The difference in the support that the two players received in their first-round matchups may have been a reason behind Sinner dropping a set, whereas, Alcaraz clinched a dominating straight-sets victory.

Sinner and Alcaraz move ahead in the Beijing Open 2024 draw

Following his win in the US Open 2024, Jannik Sinner played his first match in China. After playing in front of a larger crowd in New York for two weeks straight, the small audience present in Beijing seems to have affected the two-time Grand Slam winner’s morale.

As a result, the World No.1 dropped the opening set 4-6. However, the San Candido native found his rhythm soon after, eventually winning the remaining two sets 6-3, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz had a much more impressive performance with a significantly larger audience cheering for him. The #2 seed displayed an impressive second serve performance – 86% win on 2nd serve – as he ultimately won his battle double 6-4.