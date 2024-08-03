Carlos Alcaraz Called ‘Humble’ For Felix Auger-Aliassime Comments After Semi-Final Win

Carlos Alcaraz’s comments after his semi-final win against Felix Auger-Aliassime have earned him praise for his humility and sportsmanship. After defeating Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 to reach the Olympic final, Alcaraz acknowledged the challenging circumstances his opponent faced.

When asked if it was his best match of the tournament, Alcaraz noted that it probably was. He mentioned how tough the previous day had been for Auger-Aliassime, who had to play a difficult singles match followed by mixed doubles, finishing late.

Carlos Alcaraz on beating Felix Auger Aliassime to reach Olympics final "Do you feel like this was your best match this tournament?" Carlos: "Probably. I have to say yesterday was a really tough day for Felix. Playing a really tough match in singles and playing mixed doubles as…



The Spaniard emphasized that it must have been hard for Auger-Aliassime to rest and play his best tennis physically. Despite this, he focused on his own game and expressed his happiness with his performance, calling it one of his best in the tournament so far.

Fans quickly took to social media to commend Alcaraz’s graciousness. Comments poured in, labeling him as humble and respectful for recognizing his opponent’s challenges while celebrating his achievement.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have been compared for the same gesture towards the crowd at the Olympics.

In the match itself, Alcaraz dominated from the start, breaking Auger-Aliassime’s serve early and never looking back. His aggressive play and consistent groundstrokes left the Canadian struggling to keep up.

The straightforward 6-1, 6-1 victory set up a highly anticipated final against Novak Djokovic. This final will be a repeat of their Wimbledon clash, where Alcaraz triumphed to win his fourth Grand Slam title.

However, his on-court gestures have stirred some controversy. After his win, Alcaraz made an ear gesture to the crowd, which some compared to Novak Djokovic’s similar action after defeating Rafael Nadal.

While Djokovic’s gesture was interpreted as a message to Nadal’s supporters, Alcaraz’s seemed more about engaging with the crowd. Nevertheless, it has sparked debate among fans and commentators.

Alcaraz has won hearts for his humility while reacting to his win against FAA in the Olympics semifinals!

Upcoming Clash of Alcaraz and Djokovic, Will History Repeat Itself?

As Alcaraz prepares to face Djokovic in the Olympic final, the young Spaniard’s blend of humility and competitive fire continues to win him admirers. His ability to recognize his opponent’s struggles while celebrating his success speaks volumes about his character.

With the final looming, all eyes will be on the Spanish tennis virtuoso to see if he can once again overcome Djokovic on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

The final between the pair promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both players in top form. Fans can catch the match live on Peacock in the US and Eurosport in the UK on 4th August. Coverage starts at 12 PM CET and 6 AM EST.

Will Alcaraz repeat his Wimbledon success, or will Djokovic secure his first Olympic gold? The answer to that will unfold in due course.