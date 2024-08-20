‘He Doesn’t Own You Girl!’: Daria Saville Slammed For Listening To Thanasis Kokkinakis Over Jack Draper Comments

Australian tennis player Daria Saville is being ridiculed by tennis fans for not being able to take a stand for herself in the Draper-Felix match point controversy. Saville, who initially backed Jack Draper, later took her words back on being asked to do so by her friend and fellow Australian player, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

When she came out in support of Draper, Saville tweeted out explaining why the match point awarded to him was fair. “1. It’s not a double bounce (Draper tried to hit a volley but just picked it up on the bounce. 2. He doesn’t hit it into the ground. (cause if he did then the ball would be spinning forwards). 3. Even if it’s a double hit – it’s still one swing so it’s legal.”

However, Kokkinakis was quick to reply to Saville, asking her to delete the tweet. “Dash pls delete,” was her fellow Australian’s reply. What upset fans even more though, was the fact that Daria actually deleted the tweet after listening to her friend, who isn’t as important to her for making such a decision.

They believe that she should not have backed out of her opinion and should have stood for what she believes in. While it was sweet of Saville to apologise, many felt that she didn’t need to.

The controversy erupted during the Round of 16 clash between Jack Draper and Felix-Auger-Aliassime. When the Brit was playing his second match point, he attempted to hit a volley. Many believe that the shot should have been termed as a double bounce with the point being awarded to Felix as the ball struck to the ground before going back to Draper’s racquet and then across the net.

However, the umpire ruled it as a ‘fair delivery’ and awarded Draper the match point, making him reach the quarterfinals. However, it wasn’t liked much by the Canadian who entered into an argument with the chair umpire, who refused to budge.

Even the crowd demanded a replay but the umpire was too sure that it wasn’t a double bounce and hence, Draper won the match.