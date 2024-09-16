mobile app bar

“Not the Warmest Handshake at the Net”: Commentator Reacts After Felix Auger-Aliassime Takes Cincinnati Revenge Against Jack Draper at Davis Cup 2024

Rishika Singh
Published

Commentator Reacts After Felix Auger-Aliassime Takes Cincinnati Revenge Against Jack Draper at Davis Cup 2024

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently faced off against Jack Draper in a thrilling Davis Cup match, one filled with intensity from start to finish. However, it wasn’t just the quality of tennis that caught fans’ attention, but also the handshake at the net afterward.


The exchange between the two players was notably brief, and it prompted a comment from the match commentator. Some fans thought the handshake was a bit cold, while others brushed it off as nothing unusual after such a hard-fought battle.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the handshake and the commentator’s reaction, agreeing that the quick handshake reflected tension.

In the background of all this is Felix’s experience with Draper in Cincinnati, where he didn’t seem rattled when an umpiring decision went in Draper’s favor. Draper also caught some heat for not showing sportsmanship during a double bounce incident in that match.

Felix likely had that in mind heading into the Davis Cup, looking to finally get the win without any questionable moments. This time around, Aliassime did just that, taking the victory without any drama.

It’s fair to say that after their recent history, Aliassime wanted to put the Cincinnati incident behind him, and he did so with style, securing the win and keeping things clean on his end. The handshake might have just been a moment of exhaustion, but the tennis fans sure had plenty to say about it.

