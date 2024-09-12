mobile app bar

Carlos Alcaraz, David Ferrer’s Goofy Golf Video on Davis Cup 2024 Sidelines Goes Viral

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Alcaraz, David Ferrer’s Goofy Golf Video on Davis Cup 2024 Sidelines Goes Viral

Image Credits: David Ferrer’s Instagram Account

Carlos Alcaraz is already making waves at the Davis Cup and it’s not just for his tennis. A video that surfaced recently showed Alcaraz taking a break from his usual routine to play some imaginary golf on the tennis court in Valencia. Joined by fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, the two were seen celebrating after trying to get the tennis ball as close to the baseline as possible, turning a typical warm-up into a lighthearted moment that had fans buzzing online.

The clip, which captured Alcaraz’s playful nature, immediately gained traction on social media. Ferrer’s role in the assist made it even more special, as both players enjoyed a moment of fun before getting back to the serious business of Davis Cup action.

Fans loved this lighter side of Alcaraz, commenting on his personality and the easy camaraderie between him and Ferrer. The tweet went viral, with reactions pouring in, praising Alcaraz’s easygoing attitude.

However, Alcaraz didn’t just bring the fun —he brought the fire on the court too. After a solid win over Machac, Alcaraz was gracious in his post-match comments, commending his opponent’s fight while expressing his happiness about being back on home soil representing Spain.

His humble response after the victory showcased his maturity and respect for the game, which fans have come to admire.

For American audiences, Alcaraz’s next match will be crucial as Spain continues its Davis Cup campaign. His performances are building anticipation, and tennis lovers in the U.S. will surely want to tune in to see what the young phenom has in store next. Keep an eye on Carlos as he looks to lead Spain to glory in the tournament!

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these