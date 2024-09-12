Carlos Alcaraz, David Ferrer’s Goofy Golf Video on Davis Cup 2024 Sidelines Goes Viral

Carlos Alcaraz is already making waves at the Davis Cup and it’s not just for his tennis. A video that surfaced recently showed Alcaraz taking a break from his usual routine to play some imaginary golf on the tennis court in Valencia. Joined by fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, the two were seen celebrating after trying to get the tennis ball as close to the baseline as possible, turning a typical warm-up into a lighthearted moment that had fans buzzing online.

The clip, which captured Alcaraz’s playful nature, immediately gained traction on social media. Ferrer’s role in the assist made it even more special, as both players enjoyed a moment of fun before getting back to the serious business of Davis Cup action.

Carlos Alcaraz golfing on the tennis court. Trying to get the ball as close to the baseline as possible. David Ferrer with the assist. pic.twitter.com/eR6oSO52Xs — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 11, 2024

Fans loved this lighter side of Alcaraz, commenting on his personality and the easy camaraderie between him and Ferrer. The tweet went viral, with reactions pouring in, praising Alcaraz’s easygoing attitude.

I love how his coach pushed him away towards the end. They have a good relationship I have the same T-shirt as Carlos yay — TraderGoodman (@TraderGoodm4n) September 12, 2024

wow this is amazing so funny the world needs more content like this — Bruno Barud (@brunobaarud) September 12, 2024

No end to his many talents love this — MANC_REDS7 (@MancReds715675) September 12, 2024

However, Alcaraz didn’t just bring the fun —he brought the fire on the court too. After a solid win over Machac, Alcaraz was gracious in his post-match comments, commending his opponent’s fight while expressing his happiness about being back on home soil representing Spain.

Carlos Alcaraz on Tomas Machac retiring from their match at Davis Cup “The first set was so tough. Do you think because of the quality you brought, it made it more difficult for your opponent?” Carlos: “Probably. I think he played more matches in the American swing. He played… pic.twitter.com/Tvn9NcqwpR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 11, 2024

His humble response after the victory showcased his maturity and respect for the game, which fans have come to admire.

For American audiences, Alcaraz’s next match will be crucial as Spain continues its Davis Cup campaign. His performances are building anticipation, and tennis lovers in the U.S. will surely want to tune in to see what the young phenom has in store next. Keep an eye on Carlos as he looks to lead Spain to glory in the tournament!