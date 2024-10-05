mobile app bar

Rafael Nadal’s 4-Word Reply to Taking on Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open 2024 Nemesis at Davis Cup Revealed

Rafael Nadal, Credit: © Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Rafael Nadal is inching closer to making a return to the tennis court. Having not played competitive tennis since the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Spaniard is in line to represent his country in next month’s Davis Cup, where a tricky opponent awaits him.

Spain’s captain David Ferrer recently revealed that he would want Nadal to play a singles match in the Davis Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands. When the draw for the same came out, Ferrer sent a message to Rafa, instructing him to prepare for his match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Botic is also the player who was responsible for the early exit of Carlos Alcaraz from the 2024 US Open. He defeated the Spaniard in straight sets in the second round of the Grand Slam.

After finding out his draw, Nadal responded to Ferrer, “I will be ready.” This indicates that the 22-time Grand Slam champion will be fully prepared for the Davis Cup contest.

“When the draw came out, I sent him a message and told him to prepare to play against Botic Van de Zandschulp. His answer was clear: ‘I will be ready’,” said Ferrer while making the revelation during an online interaction with DGO.

Nadal was expected to participate in the Laver Cup in Berlin, but he pulled out a few days prior to its start, meaning he has not played competitive tennis for a while. Hence, Ferrer wants the tennis legend to participate in one additional tournament before appearing in the Davis Cup.

Nadal to Play a Tournament Besides 6 Kings Slam?

Although Rafa will be playing in the 6 Kings Slam, an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia, the former Spanish player wants him to be a part of another event before joining the team for the Davis Cup.

“He’s going to play the Six Kings Slam this month and I would like him to compete in another event before playing with the team. I will talk to him about it in the coming weeks,” revealed the captain.

This is indeed good news for the fans, who have been patiently waiting to see their idol on the court for a long time.

