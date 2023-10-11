Carlos Alcaraz Goes The Roger Federer Way, Shows Off $1,000,000 Louis Vuitton Bag and $250 Nike Sneakers

Sep 11, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Casper Ruud (NOR) (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz may have lost in the Round of 16 of the Shanghai Masters. However, he made heads turn in a recent Instagram post. The Spanish superstar wore a trendy Pharrell Williams-designed Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of Nike sneakers. His design choices are being compared to tennis legend Roger Federer, who has represented both LV and Nike throughout his career.

Advertisement

During Federer’s peak, the Swiss maestro endorsed Nike and LV and made them famous even before the existence of social media. With brands now trying to look for a new face of tennis, Alcaraz could follow the path of Federer in the luxury fashion department. The Spaniard also has age on his side.

Carlos Alcaraz loves his $1 million ‘Speedy’ Louis Vuitton Bag

Carlos Alcaraz’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams showcases his rise in tennis perfectly. In his Instagram post, the Spanish star proudly showed off a Louis Vuitton bag, known as the ‘Speedy’ and co-designed by Pharrell Williams. Alcaraz has signed a deal worth an estimated $27 million with Louis Vuitton, making him one of the richest tennis players of all-time at the age of 20. This post got a response from some tennis players like Diego Schwartzman and Fabio Fognini.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyN-g7KKjbc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Carlos Alcaraz is making a big name for himself in the market. His tie-up with Nike as he showed off in the picture, is a big example of his growing stature as a marketable athlete. Colombian musician J Balvin praised his fashion choice in the comments as well. Alcaraz’s deal with Nike is said to be worth $1 million per year from 2020 to 2025.

Is Alcaraz the next Federer?

Carlos Alcaraz has often claimed that Roger Federer was his idol growing up. The Spanish star has clearly learnt a thing or two from his idol as Alcaraz is following in the footsteps of Roger Federer in the brand endorsements aspect. Federer’s blend of elegance, sophistication, and modernism established him as the fashion icon of his generation. Alcaraz has a similar love towards elegance and a charm like Federer.

The duo have more similarities, both Alcaraz and Federer won their first 2 Grand Slams on grass and hard courts respectively. Additionally, both of them are ambassadors for Rolex, which has added to the charm of the brand.

Now in the era of social media, not only does Alcaraz have a chance to match Federer, he has an opportunity to overtake him in terms of brand endorsements. Additionally, the Spaniard is just 20 years old and has many years ahead of him to catch up with Roger Federer.