“When the Dull, Humourless Guy Tries to Be Funny”: Tennis Fans Have a Go at Novak Djokovic for His Dance Moves, Flood Twitter With Memes
Atharva Upasani
|Published December 26, 2023
Novak Djokovic is still making headlines in the off-season. The Serbian is getting ready for the new season ahead which is set to start with the Australian Open. The defending champion is back practicing on court after a mini vacation. However, a recent viral video on ‘X’ in which Djokovic is seeing dancing has got the fans talking.
Djokovic was showing off his dance skills on court before the Australian Open. The Serbian was wearing what could be his official outfit for the first Grand Slam of the year. In the video, Djokovic is seen awkwardly moving his body and dancing, but that has not impressed the fans.
The tennis community on social media trolled the Serbian for trying to dance and called it funny. Many people thought Djokovic was trying too hard to be funny. Also, others felt the awkwardness around the video and called it ‘cringe’.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/troublefault/status/1738979755033055485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realop60/status/1739015561219092762?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dorli_Wi/status/1739012938709569907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/graciiiinha/status/1738993985580855400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/artistdanz/status/1739017613945233742?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jabetarz/status/1739150481321292020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/withqualms/status/1739009508855500809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VitalJungle/status/1739005958661996959?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ooooommmmmm/status/1739093608832364874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_JojoKay/status/1738987108025422244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Novak Djokovic shakes his leg with kids in Dubai
Novak Djokovic was preparing himself for the new season in Dubai. The Serbian superstar will began his Australian leg of the season on 1st January after returning from Dubai. However, recently, a video went viral on social media where the Serbian was seen preparing a TikTok style dance video with kids.
Djokovic was having a great time imitating the dance movements from TikTok and enjoying the company of five young people. The Serbian even performed the ‘dab’ a few times. Young Russian Timur Gordeev thanked the Serbian for his time.
Gordeev dubbed Djokovic as the tennis Santa, and even the kids enjoyed his company. Now, the Serbian superstar is set to travel to Australia to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1JrVo4M0w7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
