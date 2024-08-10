Andy Roddick Claims ‘Nobody Likes Roger Federer’ in Epic Tennis Channel-Fueled Banter

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Roger Federer took a playful jab at Andy Roddick, recalling their 2003 Wimbledon semifinal clash. Federer joked that if Roddick used a Wilson racquet back then just like he did, he wouldn’t have stood a chance to beat the American. And a loss might have changed the course of his career.

Roger on how @andyroddick could have beaten him at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6qwkx2b7ja — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 9, 2024

“If Andy had a Wilson racquet in that match, he would have beaten me in that Wimbledon semis. And then what would’ve happened is i would think i can’t win wimbledon and i would have never won wimbledon” Federer quipped.

Roddick, never one to shy away from a witty comeback, responded on X with his trademark humor,

Whatever. Nobody likes @rogerfederer anyways …… That being said, I think we’d still allow him on @Served_Podcast Least he can do for me throwing all those Wimby finals …. https://t.co/3kPDlbTTxY — andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 9, 2024



Fans were quick to jump in, flooding social media with reactions. Some loved the banter between the two legends, while others couldn’t get enough of the friendly rivalry that has turned into one of the sport’s most beloved friendships.

Roddick takes his losses against Federer now more lightheartedly, as the Swiss legend was the reason arguably behind Roddick not winning more than one Grand Slam.

Federer best Roddick in the 2004, 2005 and 2009 Wimbledon finals too, apart from that 2003 clash.

Always banter with these two pic.twitter.com/7xSonns3U6 — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 10, 2024

It’s good to see such healthy bond between these two former rivals. Hopefully, in the near future, we get to see the Swiss legend on Roddick’s podcast.

Federer and Roddick’s Friendship for the Ages

The banter between Federer and Roddick is nothing new. The two have shared a long-standing friendship, filled with many such humorous exchanges and mutual respect. Federer even mentions in the video that he loves listening to Roddick talk and he should get into commentating.

Despite their fierce rivalry on the court, especially during those iconic Wimbledon finals, they’ve always managed to keep things light off the court.

All in all, their friendship has endured beyond their playing careers, with both continuing to support each other’s endeavors.

Whether it’s Roddick hosting Federer on his Served Podcast or Federer giving Roddick a shoutout during interviews, their camaraderie is a refreshing reminder of the sportsmanship that defines tennis at its best.