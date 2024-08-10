mobile app bar

Andy Roddick Claims ‘Nobody Likes Roger Federer’ in Epic Tennis Channel-Fueled Banter

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Federer Takes a Light-Hearted Dig at Roddick During Tennis Channel Interview

© Offside Sports-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Roger Federer took a playful jab at Andy Roddick, recalling their 2003 Wimbledon semifinal clash. Federer joked that if Roddick used a Wilson racquet back then just like he did, he wouldn’t have stood a chance to beat the American. And a loss might have changed the course of his career.

“If Andy had a Wilson racquet in that match, he would have beaten me in that Wimbledon semis. And then what would’ve happened is i would think i can’t win wimbledon and i would have never won wimbledon” Federer quipped.

Roddick, never one to shy away from a witty comeback, responded on X with his trademark humor,


Fans were quick to jump in, flooding social media with reactions. Some loved the banter between the two legends, while others couldn’t get enough of the friendly rivalry that has turned into one of the sport’s most beloved friendships.

Roddick takes his losses against Federer now more lightheartedly, as the Swiss legend was the reason arguably behind Roddick not winning more than one Grand Slam.

Federer best Roddick in the 2004, 2005 and 2009 Wimbledon finals too, apart from that 2003 clash.

It’s good to see such healthy bond between these two former rivals. Hopefully, in the near future, we get to see the Swiss legend on Roddick’s podcast.

Federer and Roddick’s Friendship for the Ages

The banter between Federer and Roddick is nothing new. The two have shared a long-standing friendship, filled with many such humorous exchanges and mutual respect. Federer even mentions in the video that he loves listening to Roddick talk and he should get into commentating.

Despite their fierce rivalry on the court, especially during those iconic Wimbledon finals, they’ve always managed to keep things light off the court.

All in all, their friendship has endured beyond their playing careers, with both continuing to support each other’s endeavors.

Whether it’s Roddick hosting Federer on his Served Podcast or Federer giving Roddick a shoutout during interviews, their camaraderie is a refreshing reminder of the sportsmanship that defines tennis at its best.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these