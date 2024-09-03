"I Did Not Play My Best Tennis....": Did Jannik Sinner Subtly Warn Daniil Medvedev After Defeating Tommy Paul?

Jannik Sinner continues to impress at the US Open, advancing to the quarterfinals after a straight-sets win over Tommy Paul. The match wasn’t all smooth sailing though; Sinner found himself down 4-1 in the first set but made an impressive comeback to eventually take control. His victory sets up an intriguing clash with a familiar foe in Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner knows that his upcoming match against Medvedev won’t be easy. Reflecting on their previous encounters, Sinner acknowledged that it’s always a tough battle when they face off.

Jannik Sinner on facing Daniil Medvedev in the US Open QF: “Tough match. It’s gonna be a lot of rallies. Hopefully I’ll be ready physically. It’s gonna be a physical and mental match. I won in Australia. He won in Wimbledon.. both in 5 sets. Hopefully it will be a good match.… pic.twitter.com/OKigdCwQgk — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2024



They’ve played each other 12 times, with Medvedev holding a slight edge in their head-to-head record, leading 7-5. Sinner pointed out that both of their recent meetings, one in Australia and the other at Wimbledon, went to five sets, with Sinner winning the Australian Open final and Medvedev winning in London.

In his post-match interview, Sinner didn’t shy away from acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead.

“I did not play my best tennis, but I’m ready for the next challenge, I didn’t start very well. I was a double break down in the first sent I tried to stay there mentally.” Sinner said.

This is a statement that feels like a subtle warning to Medvedev, and if his performance against Paul is anything to go by, Sinner’s got plenty of momentum on his side.

Sinner vs. Medvedev: A rivalry heating up

As he prepares for their quarterfinal showdown, Sinner emphasized the physical and mental challenge that lies ahead. He is hopeful that he’ll be ready for what promises to be a grueling match, one that will undoubtedly feature long rallies and intense exchanges. Sinner is determined to bring his best to the court and is eager to put on a show for the fans.

Their contrasting styles—Sinner’s aggressive baseline play against Medvedev’s counter-punching precision make for thrilling tennis. This quarterfinal at the US Open is yet another chapter in their growing rivalry, and it’s one that fans won’t want to miss. As Sinner said, “Hopefully you guys enjoy it, and we’ll see how it goes.”

With the stage set for what could be one of the most exciting matches of the tournament, all eyes will be on Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev as they battle it out for a spot in the semifinals. This quarter final clash is scheduled to be played on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and tennis fans are eagerly waiting to see if Sinner can take revenge for Wimbledon against Medvedev.