5 Times Nick Kyrgios Stunned Tennis Lovers With Comments on Rafael Nadal

Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) and Rafael Nadal (ESP) change sides during their quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios recently talked about the ‘Big 3’ of tennis on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. He called Novak Djokovic the best and Roger Federer his toughest opponent. However, he did not have much to say about Rafael Nadal, seemingly ranking him below the other two.

This is not the first time Kyrgios has commented on the ‘Big 3’, as he has been heard or seen frequently talking about them. While he initially had a rocky relationship with Djokovic, they are now close friends. The Australian also has always maintained respect for Federer. Regarding Nadal, though, he has raised eyebrows often with his comments. Here are five occasions when Kyrgios has been adverse to Nadal, whether it has been intentional or not –

1. Nick Kyrgios wanted to hit Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2019

Kyrgios lost an intense four-set battle against Nadal at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, after being out drinking till 4 a.m. the previous night. During the match, he courted controversy by hitting a forehand straight at Nadal’s body. In the post-match press conference, Kyrgios admitted that he deliberately wanted to hit his opponent ‘square in the chest’ (via The Guardian).

The mercurial Aussie refused to apologise, saying he did not actually hit Nadal, adding that the Spaniard has won many trophies and should be able to take a hit. Nadal managed to fend off the shot with his racket but condemned Kyrgios after the match, calling his actions dangerous.

2. Kyrgios claimed Nadal would be easier to beat at Wimbledon 2022

Episode 7 of Netflix’s Break Point gave a sneak peek into the scenes behind Kyrgios’ fairy tale run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. After downing Cristian Garin in the quarters, he was to play the winner of the quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. He discussed his semifinal matchup while watching the quarter-final between his potential opponents, and made a surprising statement.

Kyrgios said he would prefer facing Nadal over Fritz. He claimed he felt confident about defeating the 22-time Grand Slam champion because he had beaten him before. His words, however, could not be tested since Nadal withdrew because of injury, handing Kyrgios a walkover into the final.

3. Kyrgios believes ATP Tour will be better once he and Nadal return

Nadal has been on a much-publicised injury break from tennis, not having played anything except the Australian Open in 2023. Similarly, Kyrgios has also been away from the court for an extended period, last featuring in June. In a casual Q&A with fans on Instagram during this lay-off, he called Nadal one of his biggest rivals.

Kyrgios also said that the quality of the ATP Tour will improve when both, Nadal and him, return (via TennisUpToDate.com).

“The tour will be better when we are both back.”

Fans did not take kindly to Kyrgios comparing himself to Nadal and implying that they are on the same level. He was labelled ‘embarrassing‘, ‘obnoxious‘, and incessantly trolled online.

4. When Nick Kyrgios accused Rafael Nadal of double standards

Kyrgios defeated Nadal in the 2019 Mexico Open and later indirectly called him a poor loser. He accused the Spaniard of being nice and sporting after a win, but being ‘salty’ after defeat (via EuroSport). This came after Nadal said the Australian lacks respect for his opponents, the fans, and the sport.

“When he (Nadal) wins, it’s fine. He won’t say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, ‘He was a great player’. But as soon as I beat him, it’s just like, ‘He has no respect for me, my fans and no respect to the game’. It’s not a good look for you, I feel.”

Not stopping there, Kyrgios also called Nadal’s uncle Toni an ‘idiot’ in response to the coach calling him uneducated. He added Toni was upset only because he had managed to beat his nephew once again.

5. Kyrgios mocked Nadal for slow service game at Australian Open 2020

Nadal’s elaborate service routine has often been on the receiving end of Kyrgios’ barbs. He called it ‘bulls**t’ and ‘ridiculous’, slamming the former World No.1 for his slow service game during their 2019 Wimbledon clash.

In his second-round clash against Gilles Simon at the 2020 Australian Open, Kyrgios mockingly impersonated Nadal’s serving style and actions after receiving a time violation. He did so to imply that the Mallorcan also consumes a lot of time before serving. Kyrgios brushed his hair back and adjusted his shorts as the spectators and even the chair umpire laughed along.

Simon joined in on the act later after getting a time violation of his own. He, too, sarcastically enacted Nadal’s service routine in the next set, causing Kyrgios to double over with laughter.