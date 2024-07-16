mobile app bar

Carlos Alcaraz Has Another Moment With Annabel Croft Which Leaves Fans in Splits: WATCH

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Alcaraz Has Another Moment With Annabel Croft Which Leaves Fans in Splits: WATCH

Jul 14, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates with the championship trophy on the South West balcony of Centre Court after his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB)(not pictured) in the gentlemen’s singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Annabel Croft’s Instagram profile

Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion, delighted fans with an impromptu jive during the Champions Dinner. Annabel Croft announced the tradition of the men’s and women’s singles champions sharing a ballroom dance, prompting Alcaraz to showcase his playful side.

The Spaniard’s dance moves, alongside women’s champion Barbora Krejčíková, quickly went viral, giving fans a moment to cherish beyond the tennis court.

In the Instagram video that captured the light-hearted moment, Alcaraz can be seen dancing with Barbora, displaying both enthusiasm and charm. His spirited jive not only highlighted his fun-loving personality but also provided a refreshing glimpse into the human side of the tennis star. Fans on social media had a field day with the clip, sharing their reactions and adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

The reaction to Alcaraz’s dance was a mix of amusement and admiration. Many fans appreciated his willingness to embrace the tradition and have fun with it. Comments flooded in, with some poking fun at his dance skills while others praised him for being a gentleman. Others lauded his sportsmanship and ability to engage with fans and fellow athletes alike. 

Carlos Alcaraz More Excited About Euro 2024

During the dinner, Alcaraz admitted to being more excited about the Euro 2024 final than the Champions Dinner itself. As a passionate soccer fan, he was keenly following the match between Spain and England. Alcaraz revealed that he was constantly checking the scoreline while getting dressed and arriving at the event, demonstrating his deep love for the sport. Spain’s victory in the Euros was a cherry on top of his own Wimbledon win. 

“It’s probably the first time a Wimbledon champion was more interested in a soccer game than the dinner”, Alcaraz joked, showcasing his candid and charming nature.

Carlos Alcaraz’s playful jive at the Champions Dinner added a unique and memorable touch to his Wimbledon victory celebrations. His dance with Barbara not only entertained fans but also underscored his charming and down-to-earth personality.

As he continues to rise in the tennis world, moments like these remind us of his multifaceted appeal and the joy he brings to the sport, he is only 21 years old after all. Meanwhile, his genuine excitement for the Euro 2024 final further endears him to fans, showing that even champions have their heroes and passions.

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these