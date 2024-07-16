Carlos Alcaraz Has Another Moment With Annabel Croft Which Leaves Fans in Splits: WATCH

Jul 14, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates with the championship trophy on the South West balcony of Centre Court after his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB)(not pictured) in the gentlemen’s singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned Wimbledon champion, delighted fans with an impromptu jive during the Champions Dinner. Annabel Croft announced the tradition of the men’s and women’s singles champions sharing a ballroom dance, prompting Alcaraz to showcase his playful side.

The Spaniard’s dance moves, alongside women’s champion Barbora Krejčíková, quickly went viral, giving fans a moment to cherish beyond the tennis court.

In the Instagram video that captured the light-hearted moment, Alcaraz can be seen dancing with Barbora, displaying both enthusiasm and charm. His spirited jive not only highlighted his fun-loving personality but also provided a refreshing glimpse into the human side of the tennis star. Fans on social media had a field day with the clip, sharing their reactions and adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening.

The reaction to Alcaraz’s dance was a mix of amusement and admiration. Many fans appreciated his willingness to embrace the tradition and have fun with it. Comments flooded in, with some poking fun at his dance skills while others praised him for being a gentleman. Others lauded his sportsmanship and ability to engage with fans and fellow athletes alike.

Carlos Alcaraz More Excited About Euro 2024

During the dinner, Alcaraz admitted to being more excited about the Euro 2024 final than the Champions Dinner itself. As a passionate soccer fan, he was keenly following the match between Spain and England. Alcaraz revealed that he was constantly checking the scoreline while getting dressed and arriving at the event, demonstrating his deep love for the sport. Spain’s victory in the Euros was a cherry on top of his own Wimbledon win.

“It’s probably the first time a Wimbledon champion was more interested in a soccer game than the dinner”, Alcaraz joked, showcasing his candid and charming nature.

Carlos Alcaraz’s playful jive at the Champions Dinner added a unique and memorable touch to his Wimbledon victory celebrations. His dance with Barbara not only entertained fans but also underscored his charming and down-to-earth personality.

As he continues to rise in the tennis world, moments like these remind us of his multifaceted appeal and the joy he brings to the sport, he is only 21 years old after all. Meanwhile, his genuine excitement for the Euro 2024 final further endears him to fans, showing that even champions have their heroes and passions.