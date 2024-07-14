Who Is Annabel Croft, the TV Presenter Who Called Carlos Alcaraz Hot After Wimbledon 2024 Final?

Annabel Croft, a well-known television presenter and former professional tennis player, recently made headlines for her comment on Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon 2024 final. As Alcaraz battled Novak Djokovic in a thrilling match, Croft described the young Spaniard as “hot”, which was supposedly by accident as she meant that his form was red-hot on the day.

For those unaware, the 58-year-old Croft celebrated her birthday just two days before the Wimbledon final. She was born in Farnborough in Kent and had a professional tennis career for 4 years before transitioning to television.

Croft surprisingly retired from tennis in 1986 at the age of 21, which is co-incidentally the same age at which Alcaraz has now won 4 Grand Slam titles. But the British TV presenter was meant for the camera and proved her mettle by working with the likes of BBC, Sky Sports and Eurosport over the years.

Her insightful commentary and deep knowledge of the game have made her a favorite among tennis fans. The Alcaraz goofup could make her more famous in the tennis world, as she already has 99,600 followers on Instagram alone.

Annabel Croft’s Carlos Alcaraz Interview Was Fascinating

During the Wimbledon 2024 final, Croft’s comment on Carlos Alcaraz quickly caught the attention of viewers and social media.

Not only that, she indirectly asked Carlos about the Euro 2024 final on Sunday between Spain and England. It seemed as if she was trying to get Alcaraz to admit to his rumored relationship with British tennis player, Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu was seen in Alcaraz’s box during the Wimbledon final on Sunday, which fuelled speculations. Alcaraz was ofcourse, clever enough to dodge the question by telling Croft that he would watch the final later somewhere with his team.

But her comments added a touch of humor and excitement to the broadcast, resonating with fans who were already enthralled by the high-stakes match. It also underscores Alcaraz’s rising star status in the tennis world, as he continues to impress with his skill, tenacity, and charisma.

As Alcaraz’s career progresses, moments like these will undoubtedly contribute to his growing legend, with Croft’s words serving as a memorable highlight.