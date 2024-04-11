Novak Djokovic Snubs Rafael Nadal For Ex-Colleague While Picking Best Shot Ever Played in Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic surprised everyone while picking up his choice of the best shot ever played at the Monte Carlo Masters. He felt that the Boris Becker tweener against Sergi Bruguera in the final of 1991 edition was too good. The normal expectation from Novak Djokovic was that he would choose Rafael Nadal due to the epic matches he played over the years. Nadal has been the standout player in the history of the Monte Carlo Masters tournament.

Djokovic might have chosen Becker’s tweener, as he was the Serbian’s coach from 2013 to 2016. He has developed a close bond with the former player over the past few years. The Serb was amazed by Becker’s shot at Monte Carlo and said it was the first time he had watched the point. He even appreciated it by saying it was one of the best shots ever in the game.

The World No.1 was not the only player impressed with Becker’s athletic ability and skill. Even Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex De Minaur, and Arthur Fils selected the German’s shot as the best at the event.

It has been more than three decades since Becker had played the tweener at the Monte Carlo Masters. The 6-time Grand Slam winner has a huge fanbase due to his talents in the game. Becker had played his final match in the fourth round of the 1999 Wimbledon Championships. His diving volleys at grass courts and powerful serves are part of his legacy.

Only 3 players chose not to go with Becker’s shot at Monte Carlo. Grigor Dimitrov picked the shot of Daniel Gimeno-Traver against Pablo Cuevas in the second round at Monte Carlo in 2016. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz went with the Djokovic vs Nadal rally.

Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner pick Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal rally

The current top players at the Monte Carlo Masters gave their verdict on the favourite shot of all time in the event. While many players joined Djokovic in choosing Becker’s shot, Sinner and Alcaraz chose Nadal. Both youngsters felt that the iconic point during the 2009 Monte Carlo final between Djokovic and the Spaniard was the best.

Alcaraz revealed that he picked Nadal’s shot as he never gives up on the court. The world No. 3 has been a loyal Nadal fan since childhood and considers him as an idol. Alcaraz has played three times against Nadal on the tour and won their last meeting in Madrid two years ago. Just like Alcaraz, Sinner too picked Nadal’s shot against Djokovic as the best point.

Sinner first pointed out that it was a long point when watching Rafael Nadal rally against Novak Djokovic. The Italian, like Nadal, constructs his points patiently and keeps rallying to finish the point at the right time. Sinner takes his chances like Nadal and has the ability to finish points quickly. He prefers getting the job done rather than the style of doing it.