“People Don’t Like Novak Djokovic Because it’s Trendy”: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Just Got There First, Says Former World No 4

Former World No.4 Johanna Konta recently discussed the Big 3 of men’s tennis, touching upon their popularity among fans. Novak Djokovic has almost always been trumped in popularity contests by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Konta said that his perception exists because the Serbian was a bit late to emerge as a serious contender and is disliked without reason.

Konta elaborated on the equation between the fans and the legendary trio. The former British No.1 claimed that since Federer and Nadal had a headstart over Djokovic, they already had established fanbases by the time the Serb rose to prominence. She added that the duo could claim they changed how tennis is played while Djokovic cannot. Konta, however, said she is a fan of the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

I am a secret Novak Djokovic fan – Johanna Konta

Ever since the concept of the Big 3 came to be, Federer and Nadal were perceived to have more fans and be more likeable than Djokovic. Even in the few years when it was termed the Big 4, with Andy Murray, the Brit was seen as more lovable. Djokovic’s anti-vaccination beliefs after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of debate and controversy. This only deepened the belief that he is less liked and has fewer fans. The World No.2 has had his share of run-ins with fans. He has often found himself at the receiving end of boos and hate from the audience.

Konta believes that Djokovic is not liked only because it is ‘trendy’ and most people cannot elaborate on why they dislike him. She said that Nadal and Federer started dominating early on, with Djokovic coming in a little later. This meant the Spaniard and the Swiss had developed a huge fan following and the Serb was seen as a disruptor to that iconic rivalry. She confessed to being a Djokovic fan, saying he is one of the primary reasons for where tennis is now.

“I think out of all of them, Novak has had the toughest go when it comes to image, for whatever reasons. He just got there a bit later so you had really strong fan bases for Rafa and for Roger. Also, Rafa and Roger can claim they changed the game, they brought in something new. Novak can’t really claim that. He just got there a bit later, but by God he is one of the main reasons why the game is where is it now. “People don’t like Djokovic because it’s trendy. I don’t think any one person can say why they don’t like Djokovic. That’s why I’m a secret Djokovic fan.”

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in 2008 and had to wait for three more years to get his second. Only in 2011 did he start his era of domination. Federer and Nadal had already won a combined 25 Grand Slam titles by then. Konta’s analysis rings true. That, however, does not slow Nole down as he continues to dominate record books.

Does it really matter to Djokovic?

The popularity contest has never seemingly mattered to Djokovic. Even as Federer retired and Nadal slowed down, he has kept on going. If anything, the Serb seems to be fueled by the fact that he is rarely the fan favorite. It very likely takes the pressure of expectations off, while also giving him extra motivation.

It’s not as if Djokovic has no fans. He has a loyal fanbase, popularly called ‘Nolefam’. His popularity may not be as widespread as Federer of Nadal, but he continues to give his fans reasons to cheer.